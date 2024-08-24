Zane Smith's wife McCall Smith has reacted to the news of her husband's final year at Trackhouse Racing. The 2022 Truck Series champion entered his rookie Cup season this year, but the team announced Friday that they won't continue with Smith from 2025 onwards.

In September 2023, Smith signed a multi-year deal and was loaned to Spire Motorsports as Trackhouse has two Cup charters- for Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez. The Concord-based outfit is expected to add a third charter next year, and thus, during his contract signing, Smith was anticipated to fill in for the third Cup car in 2025. However, that's not on the tables anymore.

The #71 Chevy driver was "disappointed" and penned a statement through X:

Trending

"Obviously, I am disappointed that I’ve been put in a tough spot. I am diligently exploring quality driving opportunities and hope to quickly wrap up my plans for next year. ... With more determination than ever, I will continue to do what I know best and that is to work hard, race my heart out, and prove myself. Thank you to everyone that has and continues to stand behind me," an excerpt of Smith's message read.

McCall Smith supported her husband and expressed her "proud" feelings for Smith while outlining that "he’s never had it easy." She replied.

"Everything happens for a reason, even if you are unsure of the reason. He’s never had it easy and this is just another hurdle I know he will overcome. Forever proud to be his wife and to support him through all of his highs and lows. 🙏🏼🤍 thank you to all who show him support."

Expand Tweet

Chastain already has a contract for 2025 and Suarez recently signed an extension, leaving the team with two drivers for their third Cup car- Shane Van Gisbergen and Zane Smith.

With three wins, five top-5s, and six top-10s, Van Gisbergen has shown plenty of success in the Xfinity Series, and as evident from their decision, is a more favorable pick for Trackhouse's potential Cup team next year.

Zane Smith's possible landing spot in the 2025 Cup Series season

In 2020, Zane Smith stepped into full-time Truck Series racing with GMS Racing. After bagging consecutive runner-up spots in the championship for two years, Smith moved to Front Row Motorsports for 2022 and 2023.

During his first year with the North Carolina-based outfit, the 25-year-old collected four wins, 14 top-5s, and 19 top 10s, registering his and FRM's maiden Truck Series title.

Front Row will field three Cup cars next season instead of two. Moreover, as Michael McDowell will move to Spire's #71 team next year, Todd Gilliland will be teammates with Stewart-Haas Racing's departing driver, Noah Gragson. This leaves room for one more driver,

Having a storied history with FRM, Zane Smith could secure his 2025 Cup Series seat with his former organization.

Do you think Smith will return to his championship-winning team?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback