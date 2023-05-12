“He’s one of the best to ever drive a stock car”: Jimmie Johnson is finally included in NASCAR’s 75 Greatest drivers list

Jimmie Johnson, the most recent member of NASCAR's elite club of seven-time Cup Series winners, was chosen the last addition to the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers on Thursday, May 11.

"He's one of the best to drive a stock car."

Johnson has won 83 races in NASCAR's top division, including a record five straight Cup Series titles from 2006 to 2010. He withdrew from full-time competition following the 2020 season, but has returned to drive a restricted schedule for Legacy Motor Club, in which he has an interest.

There is little doubt that the great Jimmie Johnson is as deserving as anybody to be named one of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. The seven-time Cup Series champion was announced on Thursday as one of NASCAR's 74 best drivers for the organization's 75th anniversary season.

Jimmie Johnson's selection on the list of the 75 Greatest for NASCAR's diamond jubilee is among the least surprising given his accomplishments. Hendrick Motorsports' VP of Competition, Chad Knaus, who served as his crew chief for all seven of his Cup Series championships, gave him the award during testing for the Garage 56 Le Mans project last month.

Following interest from team owner Rick Hendrick and future colleague Jeff Gordon, Johnson quickly rose to the Cup Series. In just his 13th Cup Series outing, he finally succeeded in winning, and he celebrated at Auto Club Speedway in his native California. The victories then kept coming in after that.

Jimmie Johnson's victory total ties him with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough for sixth place on NASCAR's all-time win record, and his resume is filled with crown-jewel victories. The 47-year-old driver has won the Southern 500, Daytona 500, and four times each of the Brickyard 400 and Coca-Cola 600.

Additionally, Johnson has a stellar career record at Dover Motor Speedway with 11 victories and Martinsville Speedway with nine victories. With Johnson's honor, the 75th-anniversary roster of the original 50 Greatest Drivers has been completed with 25 more names.

Did Jimmie Johnson drive at Dover?

Jimmie Johnson, who entered four races this season after competing in Indy Car the previous two seasons, is by far the most successful driver at Dover with 11 victories in his Hall of Fame career.

NASCAR Garage 56 Test

Dover CEO Mike Tatoian was hoping Jimmie Johnson would go for an even 12- triumphs by picking Dover as one of the events. Johnson, though, opted for the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28 and the Circuit of the Americas on March 26.

He competed at Daytona as well, and on July 2 he will compete on the Chicago Street Course. But if Johnson continues to compete on a restricted schedule, Tatoian is hopeful that Johnson may pick Dover in the future.

