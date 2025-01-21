“He’s one of my heroes”: Team Penske driver shares his admiration upon learning IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves's Daytona 500 debut 

NASCAR driver Austin Cindric recently talked about racing alongside Helio Castroneves, who is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at the 2025 Daytona 500. The four-time Indianapolis 500 champion got a special provision to qualify for the season-opening race this year and will drive the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing in February.

During an interview with FloRacing, Team Penske driver talked about the new Open Exemption Provisional that allows successful motorsports drivers from other series a guaranteed entry into the race and shared his thrill for Helio Castroneves' debut in the Daytona 500.

"I would love nothing more to be able to participate in a race with Alo and race against him. He's one of my heroes. I looked up to the guy, and it'd be really cool to have him there. I haven't caught up with him since the announcement, but it's something the two of us have talked about for him running," Cindic said (9:35 onwards).

Castroneves would have needed to qualify through the Duel races to reach the main race but will now be able to use the provisional if he fails to qualify.

"There is so much I must learn" - Helio Castroneves on NASCAR debut with Trackhouse Racing

Helio Castroneves is one of only four drivers to win the Indy 500 four times. He has also won three 24 Hours of Daytona races and is an IMSA championship. The 49-year-old collected 25 career wins in the NTT IndyCar Series in 24 years and will make his debut in the stock car racing series with Trackhouse Racing's Project 91.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would enter a NASCAR race and certainly not the Daytona 500 with a team like Trackhouse Racing. This is an opportunity that nobody in their right mind could ever turn down. I am so thankful to Wendy's for allowing me to wear their uniform and drive their car," Castroneves said (via trackhouseracing.com).

"I know how much of a challenge this is going to be, but I also know the type of people and team Trackhouse Racing will bring to the effort...There is so much I must learn and I’m ready to get started," he added.

The Brazil native debuted in the IndyCar Series in 2001 with Team Penske and raced for the team till 2020. He stopped racing full-time in IndyCar in 2024 and became a partner and coach at Meyer Shank Racing (MSR).

If Helio Castroneves wins the Daytona 500, he will join racing legends AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti as winners of both the Indy 500 and Daytona 500.

