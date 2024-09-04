"He's one of the worst street drivers": Katelyn Larson playfully mocks Kyle Larson over driving habits

Recently, Katelyn Larson had a candid conversation about her husband on Kenny Wallace's podcast. Katelyn is married to Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson.

The wife of the 2021 Cup Series champion, Katelyn, lightheartedly mocked Kyle Larson when former NASCAR driver Wallace asked her about the "greatest driver of all time" not being able to change a spare tire. She then revisited an incident with the 32-year-old Larson and said (on the Kenny Conversation podcast):

"He [Kyle] drove a Chevy Tahoe. He hit a curb. He got a flat tire. I was outside in the garage changing it with his sister we had it jacked up it was those big rims though so I got the spare out. I said, 'oh you're gonna have to call somebody.' The spare does not fit it's not the same rim. Well then about two days later he just called Chevy and said you can come get the car."

Trending

After Wallace burst out in laughter, Katelyn continued the conversation by describing Larson's peculiar driving habit of using both feet while driving a passenger auto transmission car. She said:

"He is one of the worst street drivers so distracted and he drives with two feet and I don't know about you. I switch over but he drives at two feet and he always wants to hit his mark so if it's a red light in front of us, he drives to the line and then hits the brake. Like my gosh, can you just ease off a little. But he's always in race mode apparently."

The #5 Chevy driver Larson might not be a perfect driver for his daily commute car, but is undoubtedly one of the greatest racecar drivers in modern history. His 2024 season stands as proof of his prowess. He became the fifth driver to attempt the Memorial Day Double and made his open-wheel racing debut in the Indy 500.

Kyle Larson claimed the 27th win of his career in the Brickyard 400 race at the esteemed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and rounded up his fourth win of the season. Although he missed out on the regular season championship by one point, he remains a top contender to claim the Cup Series title for the second time.

"Cool stat bro" - Kyle Larson reacts to his low win percentage stat

Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson recently downplayed criticism of his winning his percentage after leading 200 laps or more.

According to a stat posted on X (formerly Twitter), Larson has won three out of his 11 races in which he dominated the field by leading more than 200 laps. Moreover, he is ranked 20th and last in terms of win percentage for drivers who have led more than 200 laps in NASCAR history.

"Cool stat bro," Larson wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

This stat came to light after Larson recently dominated the final race of the regular season at Darlington Raceway by winning the first two stages and leading 263 laps. But he ended up finishing the race in fourth place, thus missing out on driving through the victory lane for the fifth time this season.

Kyle Larson and the #5 Chevy team are next headed to the first round of the playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback