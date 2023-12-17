Reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney sent NASCAR fans into a frenzy after proposing to his long-time girlfriend Gianna Tulio recently. Soon after making his engagement public, his old tweet on marrying a Hooters waitress is going viral on social media.

Tulio is a model and brand representative of Hooters. The 25-year-old models for the famous restaurant chain both domestically and internationally. Her career highlights include being chosen as Miss June in the 2019 Hooters Calendar and being named the 2021 Miss Hooters International.

A tweet made by Ryan Blaney dated September 29, 2011, is now going viral on social media, where he fantasizes about marrying a Hooters waitress he just met. An 18-year-old Blaney racing in the ARCA Series during the time, wrote:

"I would marry the waitress I just had at hooters..."

Twelve years after making the tweet, Ryan Blaney is officially engaged to a Hooters model. Hours after the #12 Team Penske driver made the announcement, NASCAR fans unearthed his old tweet, sending the entire community into a tizzy.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) called Blaney the original "Travis Kelce", crowning the 2023 NASCAR Cup champion as the King of 2023.

"He’s the original Travis Kelce... Can we go ahead and give Ryan his “King of 2023” crown?"

Another user on X claimed Blaney had been manifesting his marriage over the past decade.

"He manifested it that's for sure"

Here are a few other reactions to Ryan Blaney's old tweet:

Joey Logano fired up for 2024 title battle with teammate Ryan Blaney

After Joey Logano crashed out of the 2023 playoffs as the reigning champion, his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney successfully defended the title, bringing home the championship.

In a bid to win three titles in a row for Team Penske, Logano believes it's his turn to win the championship in 2024.

"We’ll go for three in a row next year. It’s my turn, so enjoy it. My turn’s next year," Logano was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com.

Despite being envious of Blaney's title-winning campaign, Logano heaped praise on his 29-year-old teammate.

"We’ve all seen the amount of speed that he’s had his whole career, like just raw speed. The kid’s quick as can be. But it seemed like it took a minute for the race-crafting to meet up to the talent that he has. And really, I think in the last seven weeks of what he was able to put together was exceptional — really, really good."

The two-time Cup champion reckoned Blaney would be tough to beat in the coming years.