Justin Allgaier shared his take on Austin Hill's allegations against his team, JR Motorsports. Speaking about this, the defending Xfinity Series driver stated that the Richard Childress Racing driver put himself in that position where nobody "was going to work with him."

In recent times, Hill got himself coiled up in multiple controversies on more than one occasion. Apart from the Aric Almirola incident at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last month, the RCR driver got involved in another controversy, and this time with JR Motorsports.

During the Daytona International Speedway Xfinity Series race, Hill stated that nobody wanted to work with him and his team, especially the Chevrolet allies. Speaking about this, Hill specifically mentioned Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports and stated that they were more likely to work with Ford or Toyota than to work with them, who share cars from the same manufacturers.

This did not sit well with Justin Allgaier, the star driver of JRM. Reacting to the statement, Allgaier said that the comments were unwarranted. Here's what he said:

"He'll probably realize that the comment was unwarranted. But he said before the race that he probably figured nobody was going to work with him because he's set that tone and he's put himself in that position, so I would say his premonition probably came true." (Via Motorsports)

Hill's comment has come after the Richard Childress Racing driver failed to register a good finish at the recently concluded Daytona International Speedway Xfinity Series race. While he crashed out of the race, three JRM drivers ended up in the top three positions.

What did Austin Hill say about Justin Allgaier's JR Motorsports?

Austin Hill was far from happy with how the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at the Daytona International Speedway panned out. He was unimpressed with JR Motorsports in particular, after Connor Zilisch (Parker Kligerman), Sammy Smith, and Justin Allgaier claimed the top three positions, while he ended up in 25th place.

Austin Hill (#21 Richard Childress Racing Global Industrial Chevrolet) pits during the NASCAR Xfinity Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway - Source: Getty

"We never have the JRM cars help us, Hill said. "Doesn't matter if they're Chevy alliance or not. They don't help us at all. They'd rather work with a Toyota or Ford than us. We already know that our backs are against the wall with the JRM cars."

"The Toyotas definitely don't work with us, the Fords actually probably work with us the best. And then there's some outliers within the Chevy camp that work with us. It's kind of par for the course," Hill further added.

Justin Allgaier is leading the Xfinity Series regular season championship with 866 points, ahead of his JR Motorsports teammate, Connor Zilisch, who has 863 points. Austin Hill is in fifth place with 716 points.

