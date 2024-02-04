Kevin Harvick made his debut on Fox Sports as an analyst post his retirement after the 2023 NASCAR season.

NASCAR's Busch Light Clash of 2024 marked the first pre-season NASCAR racing event of the year. Accompanying Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the Fox Sports booth for the analysis was former driver Kevin Harvick. He retired at the end of the 2023 season after a successful racing career in the sport.

The event, which was preponed to Saturday because of unprecedented weather conditions in Los Angeles, was won by Denny Hamlin. He was followed by Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney in second and third places, respectively.

Fans on social media were rather excited to see Kevin Harvick in the booth as a NASCAR analyst. One fan said:

"He’s raised the bar for the whole booth. Really good strategy discussions."

"Not a surprise whatsoever, but Kevin Harvick is excellent in the Fox Sports booth," remarked another fan.

"I am not surprised that he's doing a tremendous job. Great addition to the team!" said a third fan.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

A 'challenging' event in Kevin Harvick's words turns victorious for Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick's debut event as an analyst, the Busch Light Clash, was preponed because of the extreme weather conditions in LA. The practice sessions were rather chaotic because of the wet conditions which were seemingly going to affect the main event. In Harvick's words, the event was set to be 'challenging'.

"I saw how challenging it is going to be for qualifying, because of the fact that these are guys are slipping and sliding, and running into each other already? I am glad I'm not driving."

As mentioned earlier, the 150-lap event was won by Denny Hamlin. He first took the lead early on at lap three from Joey Logano. Later on during the race, Ty Gibbs led after overtaking Hamlin on the 50th lap. But the latter was able to get ahead of the pack later after a late restart with 10 laps to go.

A final late restart combined with a two-lap overtime was enough for Hamlin to stay in the lead, winning it with Joe Gibbs Racing's Toyota. This was his fourth Busch Light Clash victory and the first after 2016.