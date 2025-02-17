"He's right there almost": NASCAR Insider weighs in on William Byron being in 'Bell or Larson category' amid his second Daytona 500 win

William Byron recently won his second Daytona 500 in a row. The Hendrick Motorsports emerged victorious on Sunday night after capitalizing on a late-race moment, ensuring his spot in the playoffs and winning his second Great American Race.

Ad

This was something that Jeff Gluck and Jordan Bianchi discussed on the recent episode of "The Teardown podcast." Gluck asked his co-host how William Byron winning his second Daytona 500 adds to his legacy and career.

It's worth mentioning that Byron is one of the youngest drivers in the garage today at only 27 years of age. He has also won 14 races in 253 starts over the last eight years.

"I think it just continues what we've seen which is he's one of those guys, I don't know if he's quite in that Bell or Larson category yet, but he's right there almost. Every year you pencil him in for three or four wins almost, if things go right, four-five-six wins, leads a bunch of laps, he's kind of a perennial kind of contender. And I think this is just it.

Ad

Trending

"He's in the playoffs now which is obviously a big deal. He's just one of those guys that have really kind of asserted themselves and we saw him win 6 races two years ago, we saw him win 3 races last year, he's made back-to-back championship 4s, this is what William Byron does, especially at the beginning of the year," Bianchi said about William Byron. [29:00]

Ad

The Teardown co-host pointed to Byron's pattern of winning early in the year and then racking him more wins as the season progresses.

Having said that, he mentioned that while Byron has won two Daytona 500s already, there were 6 former champions (Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney) in Sunday's race who are yet to win even one.

"Byron's got two of them. Big drivers win big races in the big moments and he's adding them up," Bianchi mentioned.

Ad

Ad

William Byron addressed the difficulty of winning two Daytona 500s in a row before Sunday

Before Sunday's big race, the defending Daytona 500 winner, William Byron, addressed why it is tough to win it back-to-back. Before this year's 500, there were only four instances in NASCAR's entire history where a driver won two Daytona 500s in a row.

Ad

Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough, Sterling Marlin, and Denny Hamlin were the only four drivers to win two in a row. On Sunday night, Byron became the fifth driver to achieve this rare feat. But heading into the race, he knew it would be a tall task.

"It's really tough. There's a lot that goes into this race and it's difficult to make it to the end, much less to win. I think the goal has to be to have a really good week leading up (to the 500) and being able to kind of manage it from there," Byron said.

Byron claimed that while it's 'so difficult', he wasn't sure it had only happened on four occasions before. Byron mentioned that it's the nature of the Daytona 500 and 'how crazy it gets' as the race reaches it's end, something which he benefitted from in this year's race before he took the checkered flag.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"