"He's a total a** on the track" - Danica Patrick on Denny Hamlin's aggressive racing style

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Denny Hamlin's Richmond victory, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has voiced her opinion on the veteran driver's racing style.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Hamlin came under tremendous scrutiny in recent days after his win at Richmond Raceway. The 43-year-old driver came out of nowhere to steal the lead from teammate Martin Truex Jr. after a late restart, although not before allegedly jumping the restart.

If his actions leading to the victory were not enough, Hamlin was left unpunished by NASCAR for his actions, drawing further criticism from both fans and pundits alike.

Weighing in on the situation, Danica Patrick, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and Formula 1 presenter, addressed Hamlin's on-track demeanor while recently speaking to Kenny Wallace.

The 42-year-old former IndyCar race winner stated on The Kenny Conversation podcast:

"I think he (Hamlin) is a total a** on the track. Like he’s pissed off so many people. Not as many as like Joey Logano, let’s say."

When asked who is "the worst" between Hamlin and two-time NASCAR Cup champion Joey Logano, Patrick stated:

"Good question. They both have some enemies. But I think Joey has more. You know, I had issues with both of them."

Denny Hamlin is a "more fair" driver in comparison to others, says Danica Patrick

Despite her blunt assessment, Patrick conceded that Hamlin is "more fair" on the track compared to some of his peers:

"On track, I think he (Hamlin) is more fair than a lot. And I’ve always had a pretty decent time on track with him, other than these moments where it just feels like he just pushes too hard, and doesn’t leave room for error. So I don’t think he’s as bad as some."

Notably, Danica Patrick and Denny Hamlin have shared a memorable incident dating back to 2015. Patrick, a driver for Stewart-Haas Racing, was well-positioned for a top-15 finish with three laps to go. However, Denny Hamlin's car drifted high and hit Patrick’s car not once but twice, causing her to spin out into the grass.

Confronting the Joe Gibbs Racing stalwart after the race, Danica Patrick famously stated:

"What are you doing?. You did the same f***ing thing in practice!"

In the ongoing season, Denny Hamlin has two wins as he finds himself third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. With 252 points in seven races and a playoff spot virtually locked in, the JGR veteran's pursuit for his first championship continues.