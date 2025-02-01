“He’s well aware”: Josh Berry makes the expectations of his ally Roger Penske crystal clear

Former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Josh Berry was recently featured in an interview with NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver on the "Cup Scene" YouTube channel. Berry opened up about his interactions with Roger Penske and his expectations from the #21 team.

Wood Brothers Racing currently fields only one car in the Cup Series with nearly a decade-long technical alliance with Roger Penske-owned Team Penske. The alliance began in 2015 with former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney driving the #21 car from 2015 to 2017. The team has had several drivers since then, with Josh Berry securing two top-five and four top-10 finishes in the last season landing a full-time seat, and replacing Harrison Burton for the next season.

During the interview, Weaver asked the #21 driver about his interactions with Roger Penske. Berry mentioned that he met Penske for the first time in Indianapolis last year, saying [10:30 onwards]:

"So he's well aware of what we have going on and is obviously a tremendous supporter of the Wood Brothers and wants to see us have success and run well, just like he does with his own race cars. So without a doubt, I mean, I felt included, and, you know, at home with that whole Alliance in everything that's that entails with that, right?"

Josh Berry further revealed Penske's expectations from the #21 team and added:

"I mean, the expectation is to, is to run like their, their other three race cars, and that's, that's the fact of the matter. And, you know, I'm ready to take on that. I think we all are miles is, you know, everybody on the 21 team is, is ready to get back up there and run up front and compete for wins, and that's what we're here to do."

The former SHR driver is all set to compete in the most prestigious crown jewel event, the Daytona 500, scheduled for February 16. Last season, Berry finished the race in 25th place and will hope to secure a better position this year in his new ride.

Josh Berry had a tough run at the Kansas Speedway in the 2024 Cup Series season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry had an unsettling run at the Kansas Speedway on September 29, 2024, in his #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Following a multi-car crash in the opening lap of the race, Berry was forced to retire after failing to pit his car due to flat tires.

The stock car racing community called out the governing body for the decision to forcibly retire Berry. His former crew chief, Rodney Childers, outlined that this was "not fair" for the team and his partners. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. also believed that the sanctioning body should have given the #4 driver a chance to complete the race.

NASCAR has changed the Damaged Vehicle Policy (DVP) for the 2025 season, and drivers will not be retired if they are towed to the pits for repairs.

