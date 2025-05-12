“He’s willing to risk it all, and he doesn’t even think about it”: Chase Briscoe’s clear verdict on what separates his HMS rival from others

Chase Briscoe lauded Kyle Larson after the latter bagged his third win of the season on Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway. Briscoe even went as far as referring to his HMS rival as the greatest of all time.

Ad

All of that happened during Briscoe’s post-race interview with Frontstretch’s Daniel McFadin. During the session, the Joe Gibbs Racing newcomer explained why Kyle Larson is different from any other driver competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Kyle's an incredible race car driver,” Chase Briscoe told McFadin. “I always say he's the greatest of all time. Me and my dad talk about it a lot where, you know, Kyle goes and runs a sprint car race and it could be for $5000 to win or $100 to win; it doesn't matter to him...like, he's willing to risk it all and he doesn't even think about it." (1:25 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Larson is now a 32-time winner in the series. Briscoe, on the other hand, has also been in victory lane a couple of times previously. However, 12 races in, the Toyota icon is yet to get his maiden win of the 2025 season. He is ranked 13th with 278 points to his name.

On Sunday, which happened to mark Briscoe’s first start at Kansas with Joe Gibbs Racing, the 30-year-old driver impressed with a top-five performance. Next up for the Mitchell, Indiana native is the All-Star Race scheduled for May 18, followed by the Coca-Cola 600 on May 25.

Ad

“That is the name of the game”- Chase Briscoe gives a reality check on the nature of NASCAR racing

Chase Briscoe’s No. 19 Camry wasn’t one of the fastest cars on the field. He ranked 31st on lap speed, but finished Stage 1 and Stage 2 in P17 later on.

“Even that first stage, we had a terrible pit stop during the green flag pit cycle and we came out about three-quarters of a straightway behind (Kyle Larson),” Briscoe said in a statement (via Jayski). “We were able to run him down and pass him and get back on the lead lap, then in the second stage, we kind just lost our magic.”

Ad

However, things started going more in his favor following the series of consecutive wrecks during the final stage. Briscoe managed to stay out of trouble while improving his track position.

“Finally, the third stage, we kind of found (our magic) back and our car started going forward again and was able to go from 17th or 18th back up to fourth. I would have loved to have track position all day – that is the name of the game half of the time,” he added.

Chase Briscoe has never finished higher than 13th in his previous eight starts at Kansas. He will return to the 1.5-mile intermediate speedway in September, when the playoffs are expected to be in full swing.`

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Saha I write about all things NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.