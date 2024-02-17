"He saved it": Jeff Gordon on Kyle Larson's "moment" during Phoenix IndyCar test

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson seems to be getting comfortable behind the wheel of an open-wheeled car. The Hendrick Motorsports driver's packed racing schedule will see him juggling the 2024 Coca-Cola 500 as well as the Indy 500 this season.

The 2021 NASCAR champion spoke about having a "moment" during his latest test session with Arrow McLaren SP at Phoenix Raceway. As a means to acclimatize to a completely different approach to a racecar, Kyle Larson, in typical fashion, found the machine's limits as he was behind the wheel.

Hendrick Motorsports Vice President Jeff Gordon elaborated on the incident on a recent episode of Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast. He said:

"He definitely had a moment, which, I think, they said was a good thing. He was on a longer run later in the test and the car started getting loose. In the IndyCars, you have these weight checkers and adjustments you can make within the car and you got to stay on top of it quickly. I don't know if he made enough adjustments in the car to tighten the car up. The car didn't come all the way around on him but got out there and he saved it."

Jeff Gordon further spoke about how Kyle Larson reacted to overstepping the car's limit. He said:

"He pulled in. I've seen him not pull in. I think it was good for him."

Logan Paul's energy drink to sponsor Kyle Larson throughout 2024 NASCAR season

Kyle Larson recently managed to bag another partial sponsor as the Hendrick Motorsports driver prepares to go racing this weekend. At the highly-anticipated 2024 Daytona 500, the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver will feature Prime Hydrate branding on his helmet.

Slated to be featured on his lid throughout the season, the endorsement deal came right before Larson's appearance in the qualification Duels races at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval in Daytona Beach, Florida.

It remains to be seen how the Elk Grove, California native kicks off his 2024 season as he looks for his second championship title. Fans can watch Larson compete with his rivals as the Daytona 500 goes live at 2:30 pm ET this Sunday, kicking off the regular points-paying season.