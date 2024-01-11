"He saw Jimmie Johnson singing with Whiskey Myers": Chase Elliott tells hilarious Mad Libs story involving 7x NASCAR Champion

Hendrick Motorsports ace Chase Elliott recently participated in a game of Mad Libs for the team's official media, where the 27-year-old formulated a hilarious tale involving 7x NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

Former Cup Series champion Chase Elliott recently sat inside the Hendrick Motorsports studio, where the third-generation NASCAR driver participated in a game of Mad Libs.

Mad Libs, a word game where participants contribute words without knowing the context, led Elliott to craft a comical story that involved unexpected elements like Hooters, Jimmie Johnson, and Whiskey Myers.

According to Elliott's Mad Libs creation, he found himself on an unexpected detour to New York while en route to Bristol. He narrated:

"Chase Elliott was headed to Bristol until he took a wrong turn and ended up in New York. It was a sunny day in October when Chase realised he was lost."

Seeking directions, he stumbled upon a Hooters branch where, to his surprise, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was belting out tunes alongside musical group Whiskey Myers. Elliott continued:

"He made his way to the closest Concord to ask for directions. After what felt like nine hours aimlessly wandering, Chase stumbled upon a Hooters. As soon as he walked in, he saw Jimmie Johnson singing with Whiskey Myers."

"Jimmie Johnson saw Chase and offered him an Italian, but Chase declined and immediately began asking for directions. It turned out that Chase was 94 miles away from Bristol, shortly gathered his things, and made his way there," concluded Elliott.

Chase Elliott pinpoints one NASCAR race he wants to win

As he gears up for the 2024 season, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion is eyeing a coveted victory at the Brickyard 400.

Reflecting on his father's victory in 2002, Chase Elliott emphasized the sentimental value the Brickyard holds for him. Via Hendrick Motorsports' YouTube channel, Elliott revealed:

"The one that is more meaningful to me is the Brickyard because I was old enough when my dad won (in 2002) to just very vaguely remember a few little things about it. To be in the photos and whatnot, I thought was cool. That one really hits closest to home for me."

After struggling with injuries and crashes in the 2023 season and failing to qualify for Cup Series playoffs for the first time in his career, Chase Elliott will hope to bounce back strongly in the upcoming season.