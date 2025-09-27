"He sees a lot of himself in me": Jimmie Johnson's daughter reveals the side of her NASCAR dad at horse racing events

Genevieve Johnson, daughter of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, recently spoke about her dad's support at her horse racing events. The 15-year-old believes that her dad sees a lot of himself in her when she's out competing. Jimmie and Genevieve Johnson both took part in an interview with sports insider Marty Smith. The former NASCAR on ESPN pit reporter asked Genevieve about her horse racing events and what it's like having the former Hendrick Motorsports star watching on as a dad. Genevieve expressed how she believes what she does is similar to what her dad once did for 19 full-time seasons, pointing to the competitive aspect of it.Whether it's words of encouragement or a high five in congratulations afterward, Genevieve described Jimmie as a supportive dad who wants to see her do her best. Here's all of what Genevieve said during the interview:&quot;I think he sees a lot of himself in me when I compete. He always waiting by the end gate or when I'm warming up just giving me tips. Just making me feel better. Whenever I come out of the ring, he's always there waiting for me to give me a high five. It's very competitive. He helps me just get out there and be my best self in the ring. It's a lot like racing I think. Just the viewpoint and trying your best. He really understands that. (0:10 onwards)Jimmie Johnson is married to Chandra Janway and has been since 2004. The couple has two daughters and welcomed Genevieve on July 7, 2010. On September 6, 2013, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Lydia.Jimmie Johnson last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2020. Throughout his entire full-time career, he piloted the #48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Johnson became one of the most accomplished drivers in history, winning a record-tying seven championships, including five straight from 2006 to 2010, along with 83 career races.Since retiring from full-time competition, Johnson joined forces with fellow seven-time champion Richard Petty to co-own Legacy Motor Club in 2023. The team fields two full-time cars, driven by Erik Jones (#43) and John Hunter Nemechek (#42). The organization is still seeking its first NASCAR Cup Series win. Has Jimmie Johnson raced in 2025?Although Jimmie Johnson stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition after 2020, he continues to compete on a part-time basis for his co-owned organization, Legacy Motor Club. The California native has made two starts in the 2025 season behind the wheel of the #84 Toyota.Jimmie Johnson raced in the season-opening Daytona 500 and earned LMC its best Cup finish of third, his first top-five finish in the NextGen era. He also competed in the Coca-Cola 600, but a crash resulted in a last-place finish of 40th.