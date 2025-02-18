“He should’ve done a better job”: Bubba Wallace’s spotter drops a blunt take on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Joey Logano’s Daytona 500 carnage

Brett Griffin has shared his thoughts on the crucial moment in Sunday's Daytona 500 involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The Door Bumper Clear podcast is back after the season-opening race and Bubba Wallace's spotter pointed out how Stenhouse Jr. didn't do a better job of defending against Joey Logano during the final stages of the race that brought out the seventh caution flag of the night.

Ad

With Wallace as a guest, the DBC team was discussing the incident on the backstretch on lap 186 among other things. This is what caused "the big one" and took out a few of the heavy hitters for the win including defending Cup Series champion Logano and his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney.

The crash was mostly triggered by the racing maneuvers of the No. 47 car of Stenhouse Jr. who was defending and blocking against Logano and eventually got turned into Blaney, triggering the wreck.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking about Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s blocks against Joey Logano, Brett Griffin noted:

"Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also should have done a better job once he completed the block to just continue to cover the block." (32:40 onwards)

As the hosts were all looking at the replay while discussing the crash, Bubba Wallace jumped in saying Stenhouse Jr.'s aggressive block towards the middle lane left Logano with no place to go, which is what triggered the whole thing.

Ad

As a spotter, Griffin is more than used to giving directions to his driver in similar tricky situations. He continued to point out what Stenhouse Jr. could have done to possibly avoid the crash.

"I don't know why Ricky Stenhouse Jr. doesn't come down. What I mean is that I feel Ricky needed to close that hole, (to block) the #12 better. Also like once he gets the block done, just come back down there and cover the #22 completely. But it was kind of like the three earlier we were talking about like he was going to block us but then he kind of left us three-quarters of a lane," Griffin said.

Ad

Ad

The drivers also gave their takes on what happened on the track.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. shares his thoughts on Joey Logano's move

Whether or not Ricky Stenhouse Jr. should have defended against and blocked Joey Logano from moving toward the inside line more aggressively is up for discussion in the NASCAR community. However, unlike everyone else, the No. 47 driver has the unique perspective of being in the situation himself.

Ad

Speaking about the crash after the race, Stenhouse Jr. shared that he believes Logano is to be blamed for the crash that took both the cars out. When asked what caused the crash according to him, he said that Logano was going for a gap that was too small for the No. 22 to fit into (via Frontstretch):

"I'm not sure, you know. I felt like we worked really well, me and Joey worked as hard as he could to get to the front. I felt like, in my perspective, he was filling a gap, that was pretty small. I don't know that for sure. I haven't seen the replay. So I'd have to go back and watch it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The caution caused by the lap 186 crash was followed by another major crash on lap 197 which red-flagged the race, sending the Dayton 500 into overtime. William Byron came out as the eventual winner, taking his second consecutive win in the Great American Race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"