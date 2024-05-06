“He is someone who is just always in your corner”: Chase Elliott praises father Bill Elliott for helping him through tough times

NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott endured a tough period last season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver not only missed six races due to his snowboarding injury, it was also Elliott’s first-ever season without a victory in NASCAR Cup Series.

Elliott ended his 42-race winless streak this season after winning the Texas Cup Series race. The Hendrick Motorsports driver looks in fine form this season with four top-5 and five top-10 finishes in 11 starts this year.

However, it was not a smooth sail for Chase Elliott, who fractured his left tibia last year in a snowboarding injury. In a recent interview with Kevin Harvick on the HarvickHappyHour podcast, Elliott explained how his father helped him overcome the tough times in his career last year.

The 28-year-old told Harvick,

“He’s not the type of person that is gonna have those super one-line things that will change your life. He's someone who is always in your corner and at the end of the day, he's a guy you might not realize just how much he's paying attention or how much he cares.”

“You just know you have the support.”

Expand Tweet

Elliott further expanded how his father supported him when he suffered his snowboarding accident. The HMS superstar also appreciated his dad letting him figure things out on his own which has “helped him grow in life”.

Chase Elliott talks about the “special times” growing up with Bill Elliott

28-year-old Chase Elliott reminisced about the special times growing up as a NASCAR child while watching his father win. While his father Bill Elliott might not be as popular as his son Chase, the 1988 Winston Cup champion is one of the most iconic NASCAR personalities.

The 2020 NASCAR champion told Harvick in the above-mentioned source about growing up while his dad raced in NASCAR.

“As a kid, I would say the most special time I had growing up was when dad went over to Rya’s there in what, 2000, 2001, 2002. I was just old enough to barely remember some of that, and I was just kind of old enough to start realizing how cool this was and obviously the state that NASCAR was in at that point in time was high. It was incredible and I mean, my gosh, your dad was a part of this show that was just on another level.”

Chase Elliott is locked in for 2024 NASCAR playoffs, courtesy of his Texas Cup win. He will be hoping to put behind a tough 2023 campaign and challenge to become a double Cup Series champion. Will the Hendrick driver succeed?