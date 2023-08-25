“He has something different than Tony Stewart and Mario Andretti”: Kyle Larson tipped to win a very rare double next year by Jack Hewitt

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will be attempting one of the most challenging feats in modern motorsports as he gears up for the Memorial Day double in 2024.

Larson will be participating in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 next year, covering 1,100 miles during the Memorial Day weekend. To date, only four drivers - John Andretti, Tony Stewart, Robby Gordon, and Kurt Busch - have attempted the double.

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver's attempt has created a lot of buzz and anticipation about the feat. Legendary driver Jack Hewitt speculated that the Cup Series driver has a genuine shot at winning both races.

“Absolutely he has a shot at winning both races,” the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member was quoted by The Daily Item.

Hewitt further heaped praises on Larson as he compared the Cup Series driver to legendary racers Stewart, Mario Andretti, and AJ Foyt who were known for their versatility.

“Stewart, (Mario) Andretti, and (A.J.) Foyt, are phenomenal drivers but Larson has something different from those guys,” Hewitt added. “He can get more out of a race car than I have ever seen.”

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson has built a reputation for being super quick in any four-wheeler, having won various races in different categories. He also has plenty of experience in open-wheelers, making him a genuine contender for the Indy 500 win.

However one shouldn't undermine the task ahead of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver. He will be driving two completely different vehicles completing 1100 miles in a day.

Only Tony Stewart completed both events, doing so in 7 hours 43 minutes back in 2001. He finished sixth at Indianapolis and backed it up with a third-place finish at Charlotte.

There is plenty of time until Larson turns his first laps of the 108th running of the Indy 500 and the anticipation and excitement will only keep building up.

Kyle Larson is 'nervous' as he preps for his Indy 500 rookie orientation

The NASCAR Cup Series champion has turned plenty of laps at Indianapolis in a cup car but will be a rookie when he is behind the wheel of his Arrow Mclaren Chevy.

Kyle Larson will get up to speed with the IndyCar machinery in the rookie orientation program at the Brickyard later in October this year. The test is necessary to gain clearance as a rookie for the Indy 500.

“I look forward to prepping even more,” Larson said at IMS .“I’m definitely looking forward to October and getting to do the rookie orientation. I have thought about that a little bit, so I am nervous when I do think about that. But I think once I get in the car, a lot of those nerves will hopefully go away after a few laps, and it will feel like home, just like all the other race cars I drive.”

Kyle Larson has put in plenty of hours on GM's simulator and is being coached by the 2013 Indy 500 champion Tony Kanaan.