“He stayed home”: William Byron’s boss Rick Hendrick absent from the Championship race amid driver’s fierce title fight

William Byron's boss Rick Hendrick has marked his absence from the season finale race at the Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass tweeted about Hendrick Motorsports' owner staying at home due to a 'sinus infection.'

The #24 Chevy driver is the only HMS driver still alive in the title fight. While Alex Bowman was out after the Charlotte race's DQ, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson failed to make it past the Round of 8 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.

It's worth mentioning that Byron too was out of the playoffs following the Martinsville race but got reinstated. Had NASCAR not slapped Christopher Bell for the final lap safety violation, prompted by a 'Hail Melon'-like move, neither of Rick Hendrick's drivers would have made it to the Championship 4 race.

However, owing to his 'sinus infection,' Hendrick won't be able to witness his boys at the season's ultimate race from the track. It won't be wrong to speculate that the billionaire owner would be watching Byron fighting for his maiden Cup Series title.

William Byron stood as the second fastest title-fighting driver in the qualifying. Joey Logano took the top spot in P2, while Tyler Reddick and Ryan Blaney settled in 10th and 17th, respectively.

NASCAR fans react to Rick Hendrick's absence from Phoenix Raceway

The revelation quickly gained traction in the community and reactions poured in concerning Rick Hendrick's absence from the season finale. Some fans took a dig at the owner for knowing in advance that Byron wouldn't win the title.

"He already knows the outcome.. “sinus infection” lol," a fan wrote.

"He knows the script, Penske winning," a fan commented.

"He knows he is not going to win anyway. Penske is there, he has bought the championship!" a fan reacted.

"He knew nascar was gonna let Penske win," one fan wrote.

Some fans sent their prayers for the ill HMS boss.

"This calls for thoughts AND prayers, Bob," a fan commented.

"Get well Rick! We'll bring home Title 15," one fan wrote.

Joey Logano has claimed his third Cup Series title, marking the third consecutive championship for Team Penske.

