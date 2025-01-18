“He was supposed to be a professional race car driver”: Logan Seavey rebukes Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s “embarrassing” Chili Bowl act

Defending Chili Bowl Nationals winner Logan Seavey has slammed Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for his "embarrassing" post-race act. This comes after Stenhouse Jr. and Seavey collided moments after Justin Grant took the checkered flag of Qualifier 1.

Seven Cup Series drivers have been rostered for the sprint car racing discipline at the 39th edition of the Chili Bowl. This includes Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JJ Yeley, and Josh Bilicki, putting in the effort to register their presence in the ultimate Golden Driller race at the Tulsa Expo Raceway on January 18.

Stenhouse Jr. was the only Cup driver in the 10-car Qualifier 1 slate, kickstarted by polesitter Kenney Johnson. RSJ began the 10-lap event from fourth and was about to conclude without losing track position. However, Seavey took the inside line, forcing the NASCAR rival to make room and move up the track, clinching a P4 finish after a P6 start while dropping the rival in P5.

Trending

After the race was concluded, the collision transpired. Seavey was displeased by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s move. Though Seavey admitted to his hard racing, he slammed the #86X driver for unprofessionalism.

"He was supposed to be a professional race car driver and control his emotions. He has corporate sponsors and I think a lot of people should be embarrassed by that action," Seavey said via Matt Weaver on X (1:35).

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, RSJ admitted to repaying the move but expressed he didn't intend to run over Seavey's left rear.

"At least come talk to me": Seavey unearths Ricky Stenhouse Jr. vs Kyle Busch example to express his sentiments

This past season's million-dollar All-Star Race was triumphed by the 2024 Cup Series champion Joey Logano. However, Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s brawl caught the limelight.

According to Busch, the HYAK Motorsports driver (previously JTG Daugherty Racing) began hard racing from the first lap, prompting the two-time Cup Series champion to retaliate. Thus, Stenhouse Jr. couldn't last for more than two of the 200-lap race, while the RCR driver finished 10th.

Enraged by the move, Stenhouse Jr. waited for the 198 laps to wind down to confront Busch. After a few verbal jibes, the former punched the latter in the face, requiring a slew of manpower to disengage the two.

Seavey underlined the brawl, expressing that Ricky Stenhouse Jr. should've "at least" talked to him before deciding in the heat of the moment.

"If he's that mad, he thinks I did him that dirty, like he punched Kyle Busch in the face, a few weeks ago, like at least come talk to me, and if you still feel like it's worth fighting for then whatever, but....that engine was full throttle, his tire was in my cockpit, it's unacceptable," Seavey said (1:52).

Expand Tweet

Chili Bowl officials are yet to deliver a verdict on Stenhouse Jr.'s post-race incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback