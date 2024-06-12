“He has sure given us a case study”: Shane van Gisbergen enters conversation for best road course driver in NASCAR history as per Insider

NASCAR insider Brett Griffin has opined that Shane van Gisbergen's name is doing rounds in the paddock as one of the best road course racers in NASCAR history. This comes after the Kaulig Racing driver bagged two consecutive road course victories at the Portland International Raceway and the Sonoma Raceway.

The New Zealander debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series last year at the 2023 Chicago Street Race, which he won. He thus became the only driver to ecoming the only driver to have a street race win in the sport.

As a result, Shane van Gisbergen got signed for contesting full-time in the Xfinity Series from 2024 onwards. The first road course race at the Circuit of The Americas saw the Kaulig Racing driver finish second. However, because of a miscalculated move over rival Austin Hill, the #97 Chevy driver was handed a 30-second penalty and finished 27th.

The next road course stint at Portland witnessed the New Zealander bagging the second-place start and coming home with his maiden Xfinity Series win. Van Gisbergen clinched his maiden pole at the Sonoma road course. After a tough battle against Austin Hill during the final restart, the former collected his second Xfinity triumph.

Shane van Gisbergen's impressive performances on the road courses has garnered plenty of limelight. Brett Griffin labeled the Xfinity Series rookie "the best right now" as he detailed the notion of the latter being the best in history.

"I was having a conversation with Jeff Gluck [motorsports reporter] yesterday in the garage and he said, 'Is he [Shane van Gisbergen] the best road racer to ever come through here? Is he better than [Marcos] Ambrose? Is he better than AJ [Foyt]?' I'm like, 'Man, he's sure given us the case study to say yes. I don't think we can say yes yet,' Griffin said via Dirty Mo Media on X. (0.22)

"In the Xfinity Series, he's the best right now, and in the Cup Series coming forward, I would say sooner rather than later we're going to find out if he's as good as we think he is," the insider added.

Shane van Gisbergen's road course wins has surpassed AJ Foyt and Marcos Ambrose's tally

During the 1900s, AJ Foyt was among the fiercest road course racers on the NASCAR roster. From his 10 stints, the versatile driver ran nine times at the Riverside International Raceway and a solitary run at the Watkins Glen. In 1970, Foyt claimed his first and only road course victory at Riverside and came home with two runner-up spots in 1963 and 1969. His only stint at Watkins Glen ended with a dismal 37th-place finish.

From 2008 to 2014, Marcos Ambrose emerged as a driver specializing in road course racing, and his two wins, two second-place finishes, and three P3 spots serve as a testament to it.

However, Shane van Gisbergen has outperformed both the drivers as he has three road course victories- Chicago Street race, Portland, and Sonoma. Furthermore, AJ Foyt's and Ambrose's first road course win came during their eighth run, but the Kaulig Racing driver achieved the fate on his debut Cup Series run last year.