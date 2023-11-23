“He is the sweetest boy”: Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha reacts to son Brexton’s heartwarming school letter for her

Kyle Busch's wife Samantha Busch shared a wholesome letter penned by their son Brexton, dedicated to her.

Whilst Kyle is known for his racing escapades and his on-track achievements, Samantha has carved her own niche in the social media realm. She is quite a famous social media personality with over 230k followers at the time of writing.

The 37-year-old is actively seen on social media, particularly Instagram, sharing a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes inside the Busch family.

It was a similar case this time as well, as Samantha Busch shared a picture of her son Brexton's letter on her Instagram story. The letter was dedicated to her, and Busch captioned it:

"He is the sweetest boy!"

The innocent letter conveyed Brexton's love for his mother, expressing a wish for her hair to stop falling out and start to 'grow back and long again'. The letter, which appears to be a school assignment for little Brexton, read:

"Dear Mom, I hope your hair stops falling out and starts to grow back and long again. I love you the most. Render lock for me and key for Lennix.

Love, Brexton Locke Busch"

Aside from school, Brexton is already following his dad's footsteps en route to becoming a NASCAR racer. At nine years old, the third-generation driver has been making waves as an up-and-coming racing prospect.

Among other notable achievements, he has already won the Saturday Millbridge Beginner Box championship (2022), the Mountain Creek Beginner Box championship (2022), and the Tuesday night Beginner Box Millbridge championship (2023).

Samantha Busch takes shots at Busch brothers following the F1 Las Vegas GP

The Busch family was among those who were present to witness the third American F1 Grand Prix of the year in Las Vegas.

Samantha Busch, along with her husband Kyle and brother-in-law Kurt Busch, soaked in the excitement when they attended the extravagant F1 event at the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

However, Samantha couldn't resist taking a playful jab at her husband and brother-in-law, as she called them "not good spectators" in an Instagram post following the race. She wrote:

“F1 in Vegas, these two I can confirm are not good spectators at a race, they are too use to being behind the wheel to sit and watch”

The Las Vegas GP was a momentous occasion for Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, as the Vegas native was invited by the city to attend the F1 event.