"He has taken enormous abuse": Former NASCAR driver crowns Denny Hamlin the mentally strongest racer ever alongside Dale Earnhardt

Kenny Wallace recently said that Denny Hamlin ranks among the toughest minds in NASCAR alongside Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Rusty Wallace, following Hamlin's 60th Cup win on Sunday. The 44-year-old is now among the top 10 winners of all time in the series.Hamlin, who is no stranger to fan hate and booing, landed his 60th career NASCAR Cup win at the Round of 8 opener race at Las Vegas. He has also welcomed the boos. After his 59th career win at Gateway this season, he taunted the booing crowd and said 'Bring on the boos!' He has also shared that he prefers being booed over being ignored.During the latest episode of his &quot;Coffee with Kenny&quot; podcast, the former NASCAR driver reflected on Hamlin's consistent performance and his reputation for being disliked. He pointed out how Hamlin uses the heat as fuel and asked listeners to imagine the pressure on a public figure who continues to win despite constant attacks.&quot;Rusty (Wallace)'s as strong as a boulder. Sticks and stones will break my bones but words will never hurt me. So who's the baddest son of a b**** in NASCAR? Meaning that you just can't get 'em. Is it (Dale) Earnhardt? Is it Tony Stewart?.. I'll tell you someone right there and its Denny Hamlin. Denny thrives on sh*t talk... Denny Hamlin has taken enormous abuse because he is an entertainer. Whenever you entertain, whenever the masses lay their eyes on you, they're going to find everything they can wrong with you because it will make them feel powerful. So when people talk badly to you, what does that do? So if I call you an as***le that makes me feel good about myself,&quot; Wallace said (3:30 onwards).Wallace also compared Hamlin to older icons known for grit and mentioned how NASCAR legends Rusty Wallace and Dale Earnhardt Sr. shrugged off criticism. But Wallace said Hamlin's focus and showmanship make him especially hard to shake.Denny Hamlin shares his father's sacrifices after 60th Cup winDenny Hamlin converted his Las Vegas pole into a playoff victory Sunday with a late-race charge and a smart pit call. In the closing laps, he passed Chase Briscoe for the lead and then held off Kyle Larson to take the checkered flag by about 1.5 seconds.The win locked him into the Championship 4, and he dedicated his 60th Cup win in part to his ailing father.&quot;He's the one that got me into racing and took me to a racetrack when I was five. Then made all the sacrifices financially to keep me going, sold everything we had, we almost lost our house a couple times to just try to keep it going. I'm glad he was able to see 60. That was super important to me,&quot; Denny Hamlin said.A late pit stop for four fresh tires gave him the grip he needed in the final run. With just four laps remaining, he passed Briscoe, who had taken two tires during a late pit stop, and held off a charging Larson to the finish line.