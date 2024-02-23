“He has the talent” - Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Xfinity team to field debutant Carson Kvapil in 2024

JR Motorsports co-owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be providing NASCAR prospect Carson Kvapil his first big break in the Xfinity Series. Dale Jr. is confident in Kvapil's abilities, believing he is capable of winning races in the second-tier series.

JR Motorsports announced on February 22 that Kvapil would be making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut, behind the wheel of the #88 Chevy at the famed Martinsville Speedway on April 6.

Earnhardt Jr. expressed confidence in the reigning two-time CARS Tour Late Model champion, stating that the 20-year-old possesses the talent to outshine the Xfinity competitors and secure a win in the nationwide series.

Expressing his excitement for Kvapil's debut, the NASCAR Hall of Famer took to X (formerly Twitter) to hype up the JRM driver and wrote:

"Excited about this opportunity for Carson. I think he has that talent to win at this level."

Carson Kvapil is one of NASCAR's most promising young talents. At just 20 years old, he has two Late Model championships and a Super Late Model championship under his belt. He racked up nine wins and 27 top-five finishes, securing back-to-back CARS Tour championships for JR Motorsports.

Kvapil is following in the footsteps of his father, Travis Kvapil, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver. The 20-year-old is thrilled to make his debut on the same track where his dad raced for Penske-Jasper Racing back in 2004.

"I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville. My dad (Travis Kvapil) made his NASCAR Cup Series debut there back in 2004, so it’s cool to make my first Xfinity start at the same track," he told NASCAR.com.

"I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April," he added.

The North Carolina native made his Truck Series debut at Bristol last year, securing a 12th-place finish. Additionally, he impressed with a second-place finish in his debut ARCA race at Kansas Speedway.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explains the significance of JRM's Late Model program

JR Motorsports' Late Model program has unearthed several talented drivers, providing them a platform to showcase their talent in the Late Models and at the Xfinity level.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. emphasized the importance of the organization's Late Model program, and how it serves as the stepping stone for young prodigies to ascend the NASCAR ladder.

"Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company." Dale Earnhardt Jr. was quoted as saying by NASCAR.com.

"Helping young drivers with opportunities to climb the ladder is part of the foundation of JRM. Carson is part of a long list of drivers who deserve the chance to take that step forward in the sport," he added.

Carson Kvapil joins the likes of Richard Boswell, Josh Berry, William Byron and Sam Mayer to graduate from JRM's late model program to the Xfinity outfit.