“He thought it was hilarious”: $300M worth Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls when the Intimidator scared a party with his helicopter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently recalled the time his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., scared away a party at his place with his helicopter. During the latest episode of the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt opened up on this story to his guest, Cleetus McFarland.

Ad

The NASCAR legend, who reportedly has a net worth of $300 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), used to throw massive parties at his place in the late 1990s while driving in the Busch Series. At the same time, his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., nicknamed 'The Intimidator' because of his on-track persona, was at the prime of his popularity.

McFarland asked Dale Earnhardt Jr. whether the story of Dale Sr. flying over his house in a helicopter and shining a spotlight at his party was true. The former Dale Earnhardt Inc. (DEI) driver revealed, that while it didn't feel great in the moment, it was true.

Ad

Trending

He recalled that when he used to race in NASCAR's second tier, he threw a party in his basement. Junior said he had already planned the party on Friday before his race on Saturday with friends. They all had bought beer and set up "a club" in his basement with everything ready. Earnhardt said there were "a lot of people" from around town at that party.

"For whatever reason, it was probably midnight or something, we were right in the middle of it, about 40 or 50 people. He comes helicopters around the house, he's not flying it but he's in it. They're nosing that thing around the house. And everybody has parked their cars out in the field next to the house. And he's flying this thing around and everybody runs out of the house, everybody runs out of the basement door and to their cars. They were like, 'Dale's home.' They thought he was going to land, come in there and raise hell. I don't know," Dale Earnhardt Jr. described. [1:26:30 onwards]

Ad

Junior revealed that Dale Earnhardt Sr. simply flew his helicopter around and landed. But by that time, almost all of the guests at his party had "hauled as*".

"It was nothing but tail lights out the driveaway. He loved it. He thought it was hilarious," he added.

Ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed what he used to fear the most about Dale Sr. after his passing

During his conversation with Cleetus McFarland, Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed what he used to fear about his father after his tragic passing in 2001. Junior said that he feared that the Intimidator, despite all his accomplishments in NASCAR and his cultural impact beyond it, would one day "just be forgotten with time".

Ad

"My worry would be that he would just, he would just disappear into the distance right as we get further and further removed from his career," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said during the episode.

Junior added that he hoped his father would never be forgotten because of his impact on NASCAR.

It was something he claimed was a reminder to him of Earnhardt Sr. resonating with the people during his lifetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"