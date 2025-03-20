"He was not too thrilled with me": Kyle Busch reflects on tense conversation with Tony Stewart over past NASCAR run-in

Kyle Busch opened up about the period of silence he shared with Tony Stewart after their incident in Las Vegas in 2006. Busch was a young driver at the time, racing for Hendrick Motorsports.

The Las Vegas native is currently one of the most experienced drivers in the field. However, he has had his moments of aggression on the track. Almost two decades ago, he was locked in a battle with Stewart in Las Vegas where he ended up cutting him off a couple of times. Reminiscing about the event in a recent interview with Kevin Harvick, Busch revealed that Stewart tried to hit back at him but missed and hit the wall, wrecking his car.

"I think it was Vegas. I made him mad at Vegas," Busch said (18:10 onwards). "It was in the last 25 laps of the race, but I cut him off a couple of times, and he tried to get back at me, and he missed, and he ended up fencing himself off at turn two."

Following the incident, Stewart fell in the middle of the pack because of his wrecked car; Kyle Busch took third place to end his campaign in a strong position. He revealed that Stewart did not speak to him for two months after the entire ordeal.

"And I think I finished third. I think he ended up like 15th or 20th [21st] because he killed his car. Steel body cars," he added. "And he was not too thrilled with me, but it was like, he was mad at me for like another two months. And then, finally, we had a run-in with one another again."

But there was a better moment for both drivers after Stewart called Busch over to have a conversation with him.

How Tony Stewart taught Kyle Busch an important lesson whilst praising him

Kyle Busch is one of the more experienced and competitive drivers that the NASCAR field currently has. His level of competitiveness could be sensed in the early races of his Cup Series career.

After not having spoken to him for two months, Tony Stewart had Busch called into his garage, where he praised his driving, but gave him an important lesson at the same time.

"Eddie called me over to his bus. He goes, 'Hey, Tony wants to talk to you.' And I'm like, 'Okay.' So, like, you're on pins and needles. Like you're, you know, you're waiting to hear," Kyle Busch said (18:40 onwards). "We went in the bus, and he was like, 'Look, man, you're young. You're fast. You can do this. You're going to be a winner, multi-time winner champion one day. Like you've got it. You're going to be fine. You just got to figure out how to reign it all in and be in control or under control,' and all that sort of stuff and do the things of like how that era of racing was done."

Tony Stewart retired from racing at the end of the 2016 season. Both drivers shared plenty of time on the track together. As for Kyle Busch, he is currently a two-time Cup Series champion (2015, 2019) and has clinched 63 wins in the series alongside a 19-season race-winning streak.

