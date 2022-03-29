"He told me not to worry about it" - William Byron yet to sign extension with Hendrick Motorsports

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 winner William Byron is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver left whose contract has not been extended.

In an interaction with the Associated Press, Byron revealed that he and his owner Rick Hendrick had a conversation about it. Hendrick told him not to worry about the extension. The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro is confident that a deal will get done before the completion of the 2022 Cup schedule.

Byron is in his fifth season with Hendrick Motorsports; earlier he joined the team in 2018 from his Xfinity Series success where he won the 2017 championship.

William Byron @WilliamByron What a day!! We never stopped working. Crazy racing today at Atlanta. So thankful, winning in Cup is special. What a day!! We never stopped working. Crazy racing today at Atlanta. So thankful, winning in Cup is special. https://t.co/ZaOWIyUZFE

Speaking to the Associated Press about his contract extension, Byron said:

“Mr. H and I have had great conversations and he told me not to worry about it,″ Byron told The Associated Press. ”It’s just a formality, that’s what he said. So I feel good about it and am just excited to keep racing and trying to win.”

The 24-year-old has improved every season he's been with the team. Byron’s win at Atlanta Motor Speedway marked his overall third Cup race win. His last came at Homestead in February 2021.

Following his victory in Atlanta, he continued his winning momentum on Sunday, where the 24-year-old finished 12th. His latest performances could increase Hendrick’s urgency to sign the paperwork.

William Byron speaks about his relationship with team owner, Rick Hendrick

The Charlotte-born driver for Hendrick Motorsports spoke about how his relationship with the team owner has matured. Byron said:

“We talk probably now more than ever. When I was younger, he just wanted me to have the freedom to learn. He told me that when I first got in the Cup Series, it was going to be a lot of learning"

William Byron @WilliamByron 🏼 Bit of a rough day with our Raptor Chevy but we know what to work on and are ready for tomorrow! I know the guys and myself will fight hard all race Bit of a rough day with our Raptor Chevy but we know what to work on and are ready for tomorrow! I know the guys and myself will fight hard all race 👊🏼 https://t.co/KFJZBh5XGQ

He continued:

“And I feel we bond a lot more. Especially with Jeff. I feel like I can go to Jeff and ask him a lot of things about the car and racing in general. It’s nice to have more communication, more than when I started.”

William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports will be back in action next weekend for the Toyota Owners 400, which will be held at Richmond Raceway. Coverage will go live on FOX and MRN at 3:30 p.m. EST.

Edited by Adam Dickson