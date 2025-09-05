"He won't tolerate not improving": Joe Custer shares Gene Haas' ambitions behind Chevrolet switch

Haas Factory Team President Joe Custer has explained the team's OEM switch from Ford for the next season and spoke about team owner Gene Haas' ambitions behind it.After Stewart-Haas Racing closed at the conclusion of the 2024 season, Haas unveiled Haas Factory Team with the No. 41 Ford entry driven by Cole Custer this year. That team has now announced on Friday (September 5) that it will align with Chevrolet in 2026 and tap into Hendrick Motorsports engines.Haas founded his first NASCAR team in 2002 and ran Chevrolets through 2016. During a recent appearance on the SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, team president Cluster talked about Gene Haas' demand for improvement and returning to Chevrolet next season.&quot;We've had a long relationship with the Hendrick folks, Rick Hendrick himself brought us into this sport. Gene he's a patient man, but he demands improvement, make no mistake. And so we're not here to do the same thing over next year with, without, you know, addressing these, these clear issues we have,&quot; Joe Custer said.&quot;And he made that known to our organization that he won't tolerate not improving and not having a trajectory that can get to winning. So we've, we've made some tough decisions and they are tough decisions,&quot; he added.Cole Custer will return in the No. 41 car. In the Xfinity Series, the No. 00 will again go to Sheldon Creed, and Sam Mayer will pilot the No. 41. They will debut the Chevrolet partnership at the non-points Cook Out Clash in February. That will be at Bowman Gray.Creed and Mayer will follow at Daytona on February 14 in the renamed O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.Gene Haas' NASCAR Cup team plans to deliver a consistent race car in 2026This season, the Cup Series has presented some challenges for Gene Haas' team. Cole Custer has had two top-10 finishes so far. His best result was fourth place in the Daytona regular-season finale, which came nine weeks after finishing eighth in Mexico City in June.During the same Sirius XM episode, Joe Custer shared how the team plans to improve consistency at the very start of the weekend.&quot;The results speak to moments this year as a single car team, Daytona has been very good to us. So we take those, those moments and we understand that we, what we're capable of, but how, how do we get more consistent? And it really starts in, in starting the weekend, the delivering a race car that has more potential in it on a consistent basis,&quot; Joe Custer said.He added that they will focus on strong work in the shop with good data and relations with the engineers.