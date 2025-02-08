“He had two championships won and he didn’t get them”: Kenny Wallace reveals the painful truth behind Carl Edwards’ heartbreaking NASCAR exit

Carl Edwards retired ahead of the 2017 NASCAR season, citing a desire to focus more on his family. But Edwards was just 38 at the time. Why a skilled racer like Edwards retired during his prime is something many wondered at the time.

NASCAR veteran Kenny Wallace has a theory of his own, which he explained in a recent episode of “Coffee with Kenny”. According to Wallace, Edwards was robbed of not one but two shots at the championship.

“I still think Carl Edwards left NASCAR with a broken heart. I really do,” said Wallace. “I think that we had a couple championships won, you had the fake caution which we all know about, we all talked about. It's a very controversial subject. It was an article written by Jordan Bianchi...not me.” (7:01)

The newly inducted Hall of Famer finished as the runner-up in 2008 and again in 2011. Some might argue that his 2011 bid was more painful than the other one, given that he lost it to Tony Stewart in a last-minute tiebreaker.

“I believe Carl quit of a broken heart. He had two championships won, and he didn't get them. Add then he banged his head really hard. Every once in a while, he'll give a piece of information. So let's see if when Carl gets inducted in the Hall of Fame and he gets up on there...is he gonna say it. Is he gonna say exactly why (he quit)?” Wallace added (8:09).

Edwards, however, did not share any unknown secrets. He was just grateful to be invited back to the sport last year at Darlington. Speaking of why he walked away eight years ago, the man said it was because he wanted to prioritize his family.

But then he said,

“I realized through all this that I’ve gained a family. I know what the NASCAR family is now. It’s the craziest thing. Thank you for giving me that.” (0:54)

Carl Edwards was inducted into the sport’s prestigious Hall of Fame by his mother Nancy Sterling. With that, he became the second Hall of Fame driver to have debuted in the 2000s, the first being seven-time series champion, Jimmie Johnson.

“Please jump in the No. 5 car”- Hendrick Motorsports ace invites Carl Edwards for an “All-Star” comeback

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevy Camaro and the 2021 Cup Series champion, will not compete in this year’s NASCAR All-Star race, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, May 18. The Hendrick Motorsports driver will be busy practicing and qualifying for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

As such, he wants Carl Edwards to drive his car at the All-Star event. He said last week,

“I’ve mentioned it to Jeff Gordon and (Cliff Daniels), but nobody outside of that. So, it’s not anything serious right now, but that’s who I would pick."

“Carl, if you happen to see this, please jump in the No. 5 car. We want you,” Larson added.

This year marks Larson’s second straight year of attempting the Memorial Day Double: running the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indy 500 on the same day. To this day, only Tony Stewart has been able to run and complete all 1,100 miles of the races combined.

“Really it’s an honor… I mean he’s one of the fastest guys to have ever tried one of these cars and for him to say that…I don’t know if he’s messing with me. I’m very likely to crash a car if I get in one right now,” Edwards said as a response to Larson’s call during an interview with Bob Pockrass.

However, there hasn’t been any official conversation between Carl Edwards and Hendrick Motorsports about it. When asked what he would do if approached, Edwards said,

“No it’s never a total no, I like options!”

It remains to be seen if Edwards returns behind the wheel for the All-Star race.

