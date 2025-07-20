"He should be upset": Ross Chastain remains remorseful over Sonoma wreck involving Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suarez

It’s been a week since Ross Chastain tangled with his Trackhouse Racing teammate, Daniel Suarez, at Sonoma Raceway. However, the Melonman is still apologetic for his antics.

It all happened on Lap 45 of last Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 Cup Series race at the California street circuit. While the field took Turn 11, Chastain pushed Suarez’s No. 99 Chevy Camaro into Joey Logano’s No. 22 Mustang.

Ross Chastain, who is in his fourth year driving for Trackhouse, regretted his actions. In an official statement, via NASCAR, the Alva, Florida native said:

“I wrecked him, I mean, he should be upset, that team should be upset. So I went to the crew chief and him, and wanted them to make sure they knew that they knew. I wanted to make sure that, like, it was the last thing I wanted to do.

“I know earlier in the season, I had a couple guys that I felt like had gotten into me a couple times. I didn’t wreck, but gotten into me, and it was starting to be a pattern. And like, I’ve already forgot, like all that, all those scenarios, so I just don’t hold that in my memory like other guys, I feel like," he further added.

Chastain finished the race in P24, while Suarez ended up 14th. Series newcomer Shane van Gisbergen, who also happens to be Chastain and Suarez’s teammate, won the event. Rounding up the top five spots were Chase Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell.

Trackhouse Racing announced in July that Suarez will not return next year behind the wheel of the No. 99 machine. It means Chastain will have a new teammate for the 2025 season. There have been rumors that Trackhouse might hire Connor Zilisch to replace Suarez.

Daniel Suarez fires shots at Ross Chastain after their Sonoma fiasco

Needless to say, Daniel Suarez wasn’t happy with the way Ross Chastain raced him at Sonoma. Although Chastain apologized through his spotter, Frankie Kimmel, Suarez sent a warning to his teammate’s crew over his team radio.

Suarez hoped for a discussion with Chastain, and if that didn't happen, the Monterrey native said that he would pay him back. When asked if he was going to talk it out with Chastain, Suarez said in the post-race conference, via gpfans:

“I hope so. And if it doesn’t happen, he’s gonna get it back.”

Daniel Suarez sits 29th in the Driver standings with 330 points to his name. Ross Chastain, on the other hand, ranks ninth with 513 points. Notably, Suarez is the only driver from Trackhouse who has yet to qualify for the playoffs. And for that to happen, he has to win a race.

Next up for the drivers is the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Scheduled for Sunday, July 20, the 400-lap race will be televised on TNT Sports with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

