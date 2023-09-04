“He has to use his brain a little more”: Daniel Suarez furious with Alex Bowman after their collision in Darlington

Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman had an average regular season and missed the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after being participants in 2022. In the first playoff race of the season at Darlington Raceway, both the drivers were involved in a race-ending crash and blamed each other for the crash.

After being exited from the infield care center, Daniel Suarez called Alex Bowman’s block "dumb" and explained his side of the story. Speaking to Kim Coon, a pit reporter for NBC Sports, Suarez said:

“I had a run on him. I went to the inside and after that, he blocked me pretty low. I had to lift a little bit to not wreck him and put him into the inside wall because we both are Chevy partners. I didn't want to do that to him. But then I go high and he blocks me again. You can block once. You cannot block twice like that”, as quoted by motorsports.com.

He continued:

“He has to use his brain a little more. We have been racing here for 3.5 hours, and to wreck with 50 laps to go is a little bit dumb. He just has to be smarter. It's a shame. My team did a very good job. I feel like today we had a top-ten car and all we have to show for it is a wrecked race car”.

Alex Bowman and Daniel Suarez late race crash at Darlington Raceway

With 49 laps remaining in the Darlington race, Daniel Suarez tried to pass Alex Bowman for the eighth-place heading down the front straightaway, which the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver responded to by moving down to block.

Suarez then tried to get the outside of Bowman’s car, but Bowman blocked the #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet driver again and the two collided, sending both into the wall. The incident caused a multi-car crash involving Harrison Button and none of the three drivers were able to re-join the race.

After they were in a position for top-10 finishes, Suarez and Bowman finished at 34th and 33rd place, respectively.

Catch Daniel Saurez and Alex Bowman in action at Kansas Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on September 10.