"He used to sleep with the pig": Kevin Harvick reminisces about Tony Stewart's pet in hilarious fashion

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick is in the final season of his illustrious NASCAR Cup Series career. Driving for none other than a team co-owned by former driver Tony Stewart himself, Harvick not only has tales for the fans about himself but also about Stewart.

The NASCAR veteran was seen doing just that as he shared a hilarious anecdote of the friendship between him and his boss in the second episode of Tony Trivia. The short series is dedicated to none other than Tony Stewart as his drivers try and answer questions about him.

In an episode that seemed to focus heavily on Stewart's pets, Kevin Harvick told a story about "Pork Chop", a pet pig owned by the former driver. Harvick reminisced about the pig and Stewart's relationship in his typically hilarious fashion and said:

"He used to sleep with the pig. The pig slept in his bed and he was the only person that I ever remember in the motor home lot that would take his pig for a walk."

Expand Tweet

While Kevin Harvick failed to guess the name of the pig, which was the original question, Chase Briscoe answered the question correctly.

With Harvick also leaving the highest echelon of the sport by the end of the 2023 season, a generation of fans will miss a driver referred to as "The Closer" for his unique driving style and iconic personality.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. discusses Kevin Harvick's penalty from last weekend at Darlington

Kevin Harvick found himself in a peculiar spot as his #4 Ford Mustang entered the pit lane at Darlington Raceway just as the caution flag flew. With Tyler Reddick's sudden dart onto pit road causing Ryan Newman to spin and Harvick being sent to the tail end of the field, the 47-year-old's chances of advancing into the next playoffs round were cut short.

Dale Eanrhardt Jr. discussed Harvick's penalty on an episode of The Dale Jr. Download, saying:

"I feel like maybe we need to look if you’re beyond the box and committed to the pit road, you’re free and clear to go ahead and come down pit road. It’s a balls and strikes kind of a thing. It’s not giving an advantage to this team. It just so happens that the caution comes out in this moment."

Expand Tweet

Earnhardt Jr. urged NASCAR to alter the definition of a driver committed to pit road in case a yellow comes out, so as to not repeat what happened with Kevin Harvick and the #4 crew at SHR last Sunday.