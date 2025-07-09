“He wants to just show up and talk bad”: Kevin Harvick slams Chicago Sun-Times columnist over ‘crappy’ NASCAR verdict

A strong reaction from Kevin Harvick has put the spotlight back on the Chicago Street Course and how mainstream media cover NASCAR. Harvick recently called out Chicago Sun-Times columnist Steve Greenberg for a "crappy" take on NASCAR’s street race.

Ad

The comments came during NASCAR on FOX's coverage. Harvick, now retired from full-time racing, voiced his frustration at what he saw as shallow and uninformed criticism.

Kevin Harvick directly criticized Steve Greenberg, saying he showed no real interest in the sport and only wanted to "just show up and talk bad." Backing up his comment, Harvick defended the event as one of NASCAR’s boldest and most successful moves in recent years.

Ad

Trending

While Greenberg criticized the race in his column, Harvick praised it for exactly what it was - a high-risk, high-reward experiment that paid off. He pointed out how fans at his own home were glued to the screen, excited by the unpredictable nature of the course and the tight, technical racing it demanded.

He made it clear that Greenberg’s column was a poor reflection of the event and not based on any real understanding or effort to engage with NASCAR.

Ad

“Some of these slapsticks like this guy from the Sun-Times, this Steve Greenberg guy, that wrote the crappy story this morning… he wants to just show up and talk bad,” said Harvick during the FOX broadcast [3:16 onwards].

Harvick’s main issue wasn’t just that Greenberg criticized the race, but that he did so without investing any time into learning about the sport or understanding why the event mattered.

Ad

"He doesn't want to come out and find out about the sport," Harvick added.

Ad

The event ended with Shane van Gisbergen taking the win at the Grant Park 165, making history by sweeping both the Cup and Xfinity Series races from pole, something only Kyle Busch had done before, in 2016.

Kevin Harvick on what makes Chicago different

Ahead of the race, Kevin Harvick shared more of his thoughts on the Chicago Street Course during his Happy Hours podcast. He called the layout and atmosphere of the 2.2-mile course unforgettable and praised how aware and engaged the local audience has been during race weekends.

Ad

Harvick said the first time he stepped onto the Chicago Street Course, the setup made a lasting impression.

“It’s still one of my favorites,” he said on his podcast.

“It makes a statement when you see the streets, street course set up, and the way that it races, and the atmosphere that it has.” he added.

Expand Tweet

Kevin Harvick also shared that he believes the Chicago Street Race could be a template for future events in other major cities. He pointed out that the format allows NASCAR to bring the race directly into city centers, which opens up possibilities in places like Los Angeles, San Francisco, or even inside stadiums.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.