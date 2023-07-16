"He wants to be known as Austin Dillon": Kyle Busch on his RCR teammate driving Dale Earnhardt and Richard Childress' legendary number 3 car

One of the biggest changes for Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch, when he switched to his current team, was adapting to a new environment. Used to racing for victories and set in his ways at Joe Gibbs Racing, Busch lived out the peak of his NASCAR Cup Series career with Coach Gibbs' racing outfit.

Many expected Busch to have troubles at his new team after switching from his long-time affiliates. However, as the season currently sits, the 38-year-old driver has 3 wins to his name, with more likely on the way.

NASCAR @NASCAR



- Series best

- Personal best since 2019

- Team best for @KyleBusch 's seven race, active top-10 streak:- Series best- Personal best since 2019- Team best for @RCRracing since 2013

Having experienced the pressure of living up to certain standards set partly by himself and partly by the fraternity, Kyle Busch certainly can relate to what his teammate Austin Dillon might have felt when he jumped into the legendary #3 car at RCR. Driven by none other than Dale Earnhardt in the past, Dillon had big shoes to fill. Busch elaborated on his teammate's mindset to adapt to such high expectations.

He said in an interview with Bob Pockrass for FOX Sports:

"The conversations related to him and his grandfather's number, obviously, yes, it was Dale's number, but it was Richard's first. I can kind of see all of that and how that's gone on. But to me, he wants to be known as Austin Dillon and wants to go out there and show the world he can do it."

Kyle Busch speaks his mind on his remaining time in NASCAR

Managing to compete with the best stock car racing drivers in the world in what can be labeled as the beginning of the twilight years of his career, Kyle Busch has not given retirement much thought. The 38-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada native opened up about his future plans and his remaining time in the sport.

NASCAR PICTURES @Nascarpixtures On this day in 2011, Kyle Busch won at Kentucky!

Sitting down with Bob Pockrass for an interview for FOX Sports, Busch elaborated on the same in typical fashion, saying:

"I don't know. I would really like to run a year of trucks before Brexton is old enough and then turn the truck over to him when he's old enough. But we'll see how all that plays out. Got to have sponsors first."

Watch Kyle Busch try to rebound from a crash in qualifying during this Sunday's Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.