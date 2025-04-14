“He wasn’t happy”: NASCAR insider’s startling revelation about Jeff Gordon’s animosity with Bristol race

NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi has shed light on his post-race conversation with Jeff Gordon. He revealed that though Kyle Larson reigned supreme at the Bristol Motor Speedway, Gordon was displeased about the unexpected tire fall off.

Larson led 411 of the 500-lap race en route to his 31st Cup Series victory. The HMS driver didn't face much challenge and converted his third-place start into a race win by a comfortable gap of 2.250 seconds against runner-up Denny Hamlin.

Unlike the previous season's spring race at the 1/2-mile concrete facility, which witnessed unprecedented tire fall-off, forcing teams to pit more often than usual, the 2025 Food City 500 didn't put on a similar show. While the Goodyear product lasted 50 laps on average in 2024, the recent race saw drivers completing Stage 1, comprising 125 laps, without a pitstop.

That said, many in the community felt unsatisfied with a bland Bristol race, with just three cautions compared to last spring's battle with nine, where Hamlin won. Among them is Jeff Gordon, who wasn't pleased with the tire wear. Bianchi explained the four-time Cup champion's animosity and what he wanted instead.

"I asked him do you prefer what we had last year at Bristol...or do you prefer this where there wasn't much tire wear, it wasn't butt-kicking, guys struggling to pass? What do you prefer? He wasn't happy with today's race, he wanted to see more tire wear," Bianchi said via The Teardown (1:26).

"He (Gordon) also said he didn't want what he saw last year, and so essentially he wanted something in the middle," he added.

While Gordon was displeased by the tire fall-off, Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was surprised albeit in a 'good way.'

Jeff Gordon wasn't much surprised by Kyle Larson's Bristol win

Jeff Gordon- NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson is a versatile talent in the motorsports industry. Not only does the Californian boast the 2021 Cup Series title, 31 Cup Series wins, and 16 Xfinity victories, but his decorated resume features numerous accolades from other four-wheel racing disciplines.

Larson is a three-time Knoxville Nationals winner, has claimed three Chili Bowl titles, and has swept three crown jewel NASCAR races - the Southern 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Brickyard 400, among other accomplishments.

Thus, when asked if Larson's second consecutive Bristol win with over 400 laps led surprised him, Jeff Gordon expressed that since he has witnessed the HMS ace do 'extraordinary' things in motorsports, he wasn't much surprised, adding that he looks forward to the next records that the driver can outperform.

"Not really. I’ve seen him race so many different types of cars and do extraordinary things and dominate races. To me it’s just all about what are the records that he can break or what are the things that he can do next," Jeff Gordon said via Speedway Digest.

Kyle Larson has jumped two spots in the Cup Series standings and will race in Talladega ranked fourth.

