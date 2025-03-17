“He worked his a** off”: NASCAR insider heaps praise of Wood Brothers Racing’s star driver after monumental Las Vegas win

In his 53rd career NASCAR Cup Series start, Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry scored his first career win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The victory came as a shock to many in the NASCAR community.

Ad

One NASCAR influencer was especially pleased to see Berry drive the #21 machine to victory on Sunday. Richie Flores, a racing influencer with Speed Freaks, sung Berry's praises following his incredible win on the 1.5-mile track. Speed Freaks took to X to post some of Flores' comments, writing:

"Josh Berry's Vegas win is great for NASCAR. @RFlores91 & @Cole_Cusumano_ reacted to the SHOCKING upset win last night."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the clip, Flores makes it known that he hopes to see Berry succeed more in the Cup Series, adding that he's one of the most likeable drivers in the field today. Through all the ups and downs of his career, Flores said Berry worked immensely to get to the position he's at, adding:

"His pathway to get to where he is now was long, it was winding, it took him a while, and he literally worked his a** off to get this Cup Series ride. Awesome to see Josh Berry succeed and I hope we continue to see more success from him and him contending for more wins." (0:11 onwards)

Ad

Berry led 18 of 267 laps on Sunday to claim his first career win. He passed Daniel Suarez with 14 laps remaining and held off the driver of the #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet en route to victory. For Wood Brothers Racing, it was the team's 101st Cup victory and the first since Harrison Burton won at Daytona last fall.

Berry is amid his second full-time season in the Cup Series and his first with Wood Brothers Racing. Last year, the Tennessee native wheeled the #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. He scored four top 10s and a pair of top fives, but joined Wood Brothers Racing ahead of 2025 after SHR ceased operations.

Ad

Wood Brothers Racing penned fitting social media caption following its driver's victory

The legendary Wood Brothers Racing team went back to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series, this time with Josh Berry behind the wheel. It was Berry's fifth race with the storied organization.

Wood Brothers Racing took to Instagram following the win and penned a creative Instagram caption in homage to Las Vegas. With a photo of Berry crossing the Las Vegas start/finish line with dice painted on the pavement, the team wrote:

Ad

"Rolled the dice and won big. 🎲"

Prior to Berry, the storied team had Harrison Burton behind the wheel of the #21 car for three seasons. Burton won his maiden Cup race last fall at Daytona before moving back down to the Xfinity Series for 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback