Helio Castroneves delivers reality check about the "biggest challenge" that could make or break his Daytona 500

Brazilian Motorsports legend, Helio Alves de Castro Neves, better known as Helio Castroneves, will make his NASCAR debut in the 2025 Cup Series campaign. He will compete in the season-opener Daytona 500 in less than two weeks.

Castroneves secured his Daytona 500 entry through NASCAR’s new Open Provisional Exemption (OEP) rule. This rule expands the field to 41 cars, allowing a spot for elite drivers from other motorsports. In partnership with Trackhouse Racing's Project 91, the four-time Indy 500 winner will pilot their #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

However, ahead of Castroneves' debut in the Cup Series, the Brazil native was in conversation with the former Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick, where he revealed the 'biggest challenge' that awaits him in the Daytona 500.

"I feel that actually at the track, you know, running with everyone, I haven't run yet, but I feel the racing aspect, It won't be, I mean, it'll be hard to understand when to move and things like that. But I feel it would be okay on that particular scenario. But the biggest challenge that I think for me will be it's about six or seven pit stops that I have to really be careful and control what to do on those scenarios," Helios Castroneves said.

Castroneves competes part-time in the IndyCar Series, piloting the #6 Dallara DW12 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. The 49-year-old made his IndyCar debut in the 2001 Pennzoil Copper World Indy 200 at Phoenix Raceway and has since raced in over 300 events, securing 25 wins, 84 podiums and 48 pole positions. Most of his IndyCar success came during his tenure with Team Penske, a powerhouse that also competes in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. raises eyebrows at Trackhouse Racing’s decision for Helio Castroneves’ Daytona 500 bid

Two-time Xfinity Series champion, Dale Earnhardt Jr., recently reacted to Trackhouse Racing’s decision to utilize the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule for the Daytona 500. Under this rule, teams must notify NASCAR at least 90 days before their chosen event.

Dale Jr. admitted that he was “surprised” by Justin Marks’ decision to field Helio Castroneves in the Cup Series.

"To request this Open Exemption Provision...they had to do it 90 days before the event. They had this written in the charter agreement, no one really picked up on it. Trackhouse goes, 'Hey man, we wanna do this.'" said Earnhardt Jr. on DJD.

"I am a bit surprised though because I think Trackhouse is competitive enough to qualify in and its, you know, its a lot of money to finish last, if you're just looking, at hey man what does it cost to start the race...So, to forgo that possibility is pretty significant for a team," he added

Catch Helio Castroneves in action in the Great American Race on February 16 at 2:30 PM ET.

