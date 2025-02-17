Helio Castroneves sets the record straight on his track preference as he eyes NASCAR return after Daytona 500 disappointment

IndyCar legend Helio Castroneves recently made his feelings known about his track preferences behind the wheel of a Cup Series car. Castroneves was competing in the Daytona 500 until an on-track incident in stage 2 forced the Brazilian out of his debut race in NASCAR.

Helio Castroneves secured a Daytona 500 entry through NASCAR’s new Open Provisional Exemption (OEP) rule, which allows elite drivers from other motorsports to join the 41-car field. The four-time Indy 500 champion drove the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 in his highly anticipated NASCAR debut.

After his unfortunate exit from the Daytona 500 after the crash at lap 71, Helio Castroneves spoke with FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass about his NASCAR future. When asked if he would consider competing in more races, the 49-year-old shared his thoughts and revealed his preferred tracks should he return to the Cup Series.

"I'd love to. Specially road courses. Now that I understand a little bit more, my seat is good. Now that I went through the whole process. I mean, I wish I would have been more, had a little more seat time. However, I was having a good time there. I was understanding a lot. So, darn it. What a tough race." Castroneves said

Castroneves, competing part-time in the IndyCar Series, drives the #6 Dallara DW12 Honda for Meyer Shank Racing. Since his 2001 debut at the Pennzoil Copper World Indy 200, the 49-year-old has earned 25 wins, 84 podiums, and 48 pole positions in over 300 races.

"I didn’t want to take the provisional": Helio Castroneves opens up after heartbreaking Daytona Duel result

Helio Castroneves had initially taken the traditional path of making his way into the prestigious Daytona 500. However, on the 14th lap of Duel 1, the IndyCar driver got involved in an on-track incident which compelled him to choose the Provisional, which Trakchouse Racing had opted for.

However, Castroneves revealed he wasn't inclined to take the provisional. In an interview with Matt Weaver, the Brazil native said:

"I feel bad for obviously the Project 91 and the Track House team, they're going to have some more to do. I didn't want to take the provision, but now I will have to take the provision to go to the race, of course. But yeah, it's incredible. I was learning a lot as it goes. It's a shame that we have to finish here."

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is in its final stages after a delay caused due to rain. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

