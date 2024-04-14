"Hell Yah" - Proud sister Hailie Deegan has elated reaction to brother Haiden's Supercross victory

Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan was jubilant at her brother Haiden's victory in the recent Supercross 250XS East event in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Haiden Deegan, a professional Motocross and AMA Supercross rider and the 2023 250cc Supermotocross champion, secured a dominant victory at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Haiden, popularly known as "Danger Boy Deegan," led all 18 laps of the race from start to finish to finish ahead of Cameron McAdoo.

The win was Deegan's second of the season. The Yamaha rider had previously won the round 7 race at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The 18-year-old driver now finds himself in third position after his win. Meanwhile, McAdoo leads the championship standings ahead of Tom Vialle, who finished third in Foxborough.

Shortly after his victory, Haiden's sister and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Hailie Deegan took to her Instagram account to express her elation. In her story, the 22-year-old AM Racing driver shared a clip of her younger brother celebrating his victory. Deegan wrote the caption:

"Hell yah @dangerboydeegan!! Made it home from my race just in time to watch the main"

Hailie Deegan's Instagram story

This was after Hailie Deegan competed in Andy's Frozen Custer 300 Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday. Piloting the No. 15 Ford, she finished 23rd in the race.

Hailie Deegan's brother reacts to dominant victory in Massachusetts

In a post-race interview, Haiden Deegan revealed the emotional journey behind his victory. He said (via NBC Sports):

"I knew I could do it. It’s inside of me, but man, the highs and lows of this sport, they get to you… I was just days just sitting in my room [after] not winning, I’m like, ‘Dude, this hurts, bro,’ like, it hurt bad. And I was like, ‘I need to win.'"

He added:

"I did a lot of work with our little break and let me tell you, it definitely paid off. I felt super consistent, super smooth, [and] executed my start. That’s just what I needed to do. Unfortunately, we have a big points gap that I need to try and close, but I’m going to do my best."

Expressing gratitude for the support he received, Haiden acknowledged the role of his team and crew. He said:

"I just gotta thank God for putting me in this position and blessing me with this life. Thank you to my whole team as well, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing put in a ton of work, my mechanic, my family – man we just, we grind baby."

Meanwhile, after eight races in the ongoing season, Hailie Deegan finds herself 26th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings. She has no top-10 finishes so far in her rookie campaign, and averages a finish of 25.875.