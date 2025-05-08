"Hell yes!": Dale Earnhardt Jr. confesses how he turned $100K into $4M overnight in a Mafia game

During a recent episode of his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke about his principles as a gamer. The former Hendrick Motorsports also revealed a story involving an in-house IT professional, who helped him hack into a game.

Speaking on the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt admitted that if there's a way for him to cheat in a video game, he would do it and that he's 'not to be trusted.' He claimed he would bend in and break to get what he wants while not crossing the line to 'illegal' hacking.

He then recalled there being a Mafia game on the original iPhones which was 'just text.' In that game, the player would be pressing buttons to collect money, and at times, lose money too. At the press of a button, a player could get in a fight, get attacked in the night, in the day, and so on. But while in the day, one could be doing their 'daily thing', the game was still running at night, and there was money to be collected.

This is when Dale Earnhardt Jr. got the idea to get his IT guy to write a program to 'click the screen' and engage the buttons. He described:

"We figured out how to port this onto the laptop. And we figured out how to be able to, at night, while we were sleeping, continue to wage war and continue to fight. So I had this thing sitting on like a five gallon bucket in the utility closet at my house running all night on a little laptop. And I'd go to bed. I'd go to bed, have like $100,000, and I'd wake up and I'd be like, $4 million? Hell yes! Kicked some ass last night!" [1:21:40]

Dale Earnhardt Jr. further touched, on how he got into Clash of Clasn 'pretty heavy' at one point. However, TJ Majors claimed that Junior 'ruined' Clash of Clans for him.

He revealed that he woke up one morning to find that Earnhardt had three level higher walls, which prompted him to ask what happened. Junior said that he got drunk and 'rage updated.'

"Oh you can buy your way to success," Dale Earnhardt Jr. added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reveals disappointing gaming experience with wife Amy

During the Ask Jr. segment of the Dale Jr. Download, Earnhardt revealed how he and his wife recently had a disappointing gaming experience. A fan asked Dale Earnhardt Jr. about his favorite game growing up.

Junior recalled the time when he initially bought the first iPhone, with the first app on that phone being the beer drinking app. He said it was fun and then touched on the flight control game where one had to direct air traffic.

Earnhardt then revealed how he and Amy were recently thinking about old iPhone games, to the point where they got an old Nintendo.

"Me and Amy got an old Nintendo and we're like, 'Oh, boy.' Excite Bike, you know, double dribble. And we start playing and we're like so slow. Can't tell what that is. Like it's so bad," Dale Jr. revealed. [1:20:00]

He added that he and Amy were playing it on the big screen, on which the game didn't translate well.

