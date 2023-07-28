Helmet or a HANS? Denny Hamlin reveals what he prefers to throw post-Pocono drama

Denny Hamlin had the most chaotic and memorable moments at the Pocono Raceway last weekend. The action-packed race drew a lot of attention to the Joe Gibbs driver. Not only did he take his second win of the season, but he also won Toyato's 600th victory in NASCAR.

Pocono had a lot of cautions due to crashes and wrecks. One of the most notable crash was between Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick made contact during lap 105. That contact made Dillion's car spin and hit the wall and he ended up in the grass. The crash completely wrecked Dillon's car and he hopped out of the car without any injuries.

But a very frustrated Dillon jumped out of his car and threw his helmet toward Reddick's car. The helmet rolled onto the track and luckily other drivers were able to dodge it. This incident drew a lot of attention from people including race winner, Denny Hamlin.

Denny Hamlin, in a recent episode of his podcast Actions Detrimental, Hamlin was asked if he would prefer to throw his helmet or HANS device on track. He said,

"I was like Helmut...no. Let me unhook this thing [HANS] real quick. And it, you know, it's a lot easier. It's like a boomerang. Just kind of the helmet, little heavier."

He thought that helmet throw by Dillon was not that great. Some people said that throw was weak but Hamlin had a different option on it.

"Not a great, not a great brown. But it's an awkward object to try to throw...Um I disagree with the weak throw. I mean, he bounced it in, but it had velocity on it," Hamlin said.

At the end of the day, this sort of behavior shows exactly the fine margins between competitive racing on the track and dubious behavior.

Kyle Larson furious at Denny Hamlin after Pocono Tangle

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson were racing side by side coming into turn 1 with only seven laps to go when Larson hit the wall and Hamlin took the lead of the race.

A caution was thrown out for another contact behind them, Larson pulled up beside Hamlin on the front stretch under the yellow flag and smashed him in the driver's side door.

While Hamlin was celebrating, Larson was fuming about the incident.

"In my eyes, hey, I could have 10 more playoff points, two more wins right now if not for (Hamlin), Yeah, I’m (mad) and I should be,"Larson said during the post race interview via NASCAR.

This is not the first time Larson and Hamlin have tangled with each other. Larson almost missed his win at Kansas this year when Hamlin hit Larson in the rear. Although Kansas was a racing incident, this contact in Pocono was nothing like that according to Larson.