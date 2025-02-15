The first official race of the NASCAR touring series was done and dusted, but the drama continued after the Fresh From Florida 250 race was over at Daytona Beach, Florida. Apart from the last-lap chaos at the season-opening race, Henderson Motorsports filed the season's first appeal as NASCAR ruled out Parker Kligerman's fourth Truck Series win at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

Kligerman, the No. 75 Chevrolet driver, was struck with misfortune when NASCAR disqualified his first-ever Daytona win in the season inaugural race of the 2025 Craftsman Truck Series season. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old's Silverado was too low to adhere to the height requirement for both rear sides. As a result, Tricon Garage's Truck Series driver Corey Heim was handed the win and finished second at the two-and-a-half-mile Daytona track.

This led to Henderson Motorsports officially announcing its decision to file an appeal to the disqualification given to Kligerman's truck. In a post on X, the Truck team wrote:

"OFFICIAL UPDATE: We've decided to appeal the disqualification of our #75 Truck from yesterday evening's NCTS Race at Daytona."

The two NASCAR drivers Kligerman and Heim finished the race under a caution flag when a multi-car wreck on Turn 4 disrupted the field. However, the No. 75 and No. 11 drivers were well ahead of the chaos to finish the race clean.

"Not the way we wanted": Corey Heim shares his thoughts post NASCAR's verdict on Parker Kligerman

In a video shared by Tricon Garage on X, Corey Heim expressed his feelings on being handed the Daytona win and a ticket to the Truck Series playoffs at Daytona International Speedway.

With a champagne bottle in hand, the 22-year-old Georgia native said:

"One way or another we ended up winners at Daytona here. Kind of crazy night. Feels a little bit like a dream right now. But not the way we wanted to win at Daytona but nevertheless we are the winners. So huge thank you to Tricon, the whole organization there, Toyota, Safelite. I won."

The aftermath of the Truck race proved to be a great start for Heim, who finished second in the final standings of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season. This DQ also propelled Truck Series rookie Gio Ruggiero to a runner-up spot.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz secured a top-10 finish in the first race of the 2025 season and shared his thoughts in a post-race conversation.

"It was intense," Muniz said. "The thing about Daytona, I’m not calling it luck, but you don’t know what the right move is. I’m just so happy, especially after the year we had last year, when it felt like getting punched in the gut. I feel really good. I am just so ready for next week."

With the Daytona weekend underway, the Truck Series will head to the season's second race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22.

