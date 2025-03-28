Hendrick ace Kyle Larson refuses to back down after Homestead, reveals his next stop in pursuit of Triple Sweep

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson recently shared his plans to attempt the Triple Sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. This comes after his strong last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where he claimed his 30th Cup victory.

Larson was aiming for a rare Triple Sweep by winning all three NASCAR national series races on the same weekend. He won the Craftsman Truck Series race last Friday but missed the Xfinity Series win and finished fourth after leading for most of the race. During a recent interview with NASCAR Daily, Larson talked about the challenge and revealed his next stop would be BMS in April.

"The opportunity is a lot less these days for us to run triple duty on a weekend, so yeah, when you get that chance, you definitely want to try to execute the best possible way. And unfortunately, we just came up a little bit short there in the Xfinity race. But, all in all, had a great weekend and have another opportunity here at Bristol coming up in a couple of weeks," Kyle Larson said (01:35 onwards).

"So, it'll be tough, though. I think much tougher at Bristol than Homestead...But I know I got good cars and a good truck, and we'll definitely try," he added.

Two-time NASCAR Cup champion Kyle Busch is the only driver to have ever won all three races in a single weekend. Busch completed the three-series NASCAR sweep at BMS in 2010 and 2017.

"I'm still the same person" - Kyle Larson credits humble upbringing for staying grounded

Kyle Larson started racing outlaw karts and made a name for himself in dirt and sprint cars. He won major USAC and NASCAR K&N Pro Series titles before moving to NASCAR's top series. Larson debuted in the Cup Series in 2013 and has since won 30 races with 186 top-10 finishes. The 32-year-old has also collected 15 and five wins in the Xfinity and Truck Series, respectively.

When asked about his mindset and staying grounded NASCAR interview, Larson credited his family.

"Just being surrounded by, you know, normal, humble people...We live a bougier lifestyle than we did back in 2011 and '12, but, you know, I definitely feel like I'm still the same person, you know? So, yeah, I credit that to my upbringing, you know—my parents, my friends, my wife. You know, kids, for sure, keep you humble," Kyle Larson said (04:21 onwards).

Larson is currently placed second in the NASCAR Cup standings. The Hendrick Motorsports driver held off teammate Alex Bowman and won last Sunday’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 by 1.205 seconds. Larson has had two third-place finishes this season at Atlanta and Phoenix.

The first short track race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season is scheduled for 3 pm ET at Martinsville Speedway.

