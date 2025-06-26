"Hendrick cheating, are we surprised?": NASCAR fans react as Chase Elliott’s Xfinity car receives major Pocono penalty

Following a triple-header weekend at the Pocono Raceway, NASCAR has issued severe penalties to the Hendrick Motorsports team for their infringements in the Xfinity Series race. The No. 17 car driven by Chase Elliott during the Xfinity Series was chosen by NASCAR for inspections post-race on Saturday.

Elliott earned pole position with the No. 17 car and even led 38 out of the 100 laps of the race before finishing fourth. The team reportedly modified the main frame rail conical receivers, thereby violating Sections 14.3.3.2.1.1 K&L of the NASCAR Rule Book. As a result, the team's crew chief, Adam Wall, has been suspended for three races, and the team has been docked 40 owner points and 10 playoff points and also fined $40k.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK NASCAR penalizes Hendrick No. 17 Xfinity team after Pocono for main frame rail conical receiver violation. Crew chief Adam Wall suspended for three races. Team docked 40 owner points, 10 playoff points and fined $40K.

Here are some fan reactions to the incident:

Anderson @_1017__ LINK Hendrick cheating are we surprised?

"I wonder who could fill in as crew chief…" another fan wrote

"Imagine being a Cup owner, putting a car in a lower series, and cheating in it." one fan wrote

Here are some more reactions to this incident:

Dusty @DWC_78 LINK Chase Elliott had to cheat just to run top 5 in Xfinity, bro is so washed

"daily reminder that every car in the field in every racing series is cheating somewhere somehow in every single race. The ones that dont run in last place." one fan wrote

"Guarantee you paid to have Nascar DQ the crew chief bc these are all Corey day’s races coming up in that 17. Dale Jr doesn’t want a kid from the dirt to represent a ladder to the cup series outside of Dale Jr’s cars tour." another fan wrote

Controversial NASCAR figure set to make a dramatic return at Atlanta this weekend

The NASCAR Cup Series will move to Atlanta for the Quaker State 400 race this weekend. During a controversial turn of events, Spotter Tob Boyd was fired by HYAK Motorsports due to his harsh comments about Mexico City during the Viva Mexico 250 race weekend.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the All-Star Race - Source: ImagnB

Boyd was HYAK Motorsports' driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s spotter till that point. He was replaced with Clayton Hughes as the spotter for Stenhouse Jr. The driver expressed his views on the situation and the sudden change for him.

"That's an unfortunate deal. The team let Tab Boyd go this week, and we got Clayton Hughes to come fill in. I've never worked with Clayton." NASCAR Cup Series driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., said via the media

Boyd is all set to make a return to the sport and come back as the spotter for Christopher Bell during this race weekend at Atlanta. The No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team was on the lookout for a new spotter after Stevie Reeves left the team mid-season.

Boyd and his new team would look to build a new partnership and achieve good results together, starting from this weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

