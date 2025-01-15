“Hendrick knock offs”: Fans react as Trackhouse Racing unveil bold new look for 2025 NASCAR season

Trackhouse Racing recently revealed their paint scheme for the 2025 Cup Series season, which will feature a uniform design across their teams competing in various motorsport disciplines. The announcement sparked a wave of reactions from NASCAR fans, who shared mixed opinions about the new look.

Trackhouse Racing has expanded to field three full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2025 season. The lineup includes Daniel Suárez in the #99, Ross Chastain in the #1, and Shane van Gisbergen, who joins as the driver of the #88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Beyond NASCAR, Trackhouse Racing also competes in MotoGP and the IMSA Sportscar Championship. Since its founding in 2020, the team has achieved eight Cup Series victories across 144 starts but is still chasing its first win in MotoGP after completing its debut season.

Recently, the North Carolina-based outfit shared its first look at all their racing machines for 2025. The paint scheme has a sky blue base with yellow accents, synonymous with the colors of their new sponsor, Gulf Oil. Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern shared this news on X, with a few snaps of their Cup Chevy and their Aprilia RS-GP in MotoGP.

Upon seeing this, several fans have reacted to the new blue-yellow paint scheme by Trakhouse.

"Hendrick knock offs" a fan wrote

"I don't understand what the consistent color scheme means. How does this apply to nascar if they have a new sponsor every week and have already released schemes" a fan remarked

"I don’t like this team but I love the colors" a fan wrote

"Would love to also see Gulf sponsor the NASCAR team too! A Gulf livery on a Cup car would be fantastic!" another fan said

"I love this! Build your brand!" a fan commented

"Needs more yellow" a fan suggested

Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suárez secured a playoff berth in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series but saw his championship hopes end in the Round of 12. Throughout 36 races, Suárez claimed one victory, recorded nine top-ten finishes, and achieved four top-five results. He closed out the season with an average finish of 17.8.

"To learn is to go out and do it": Shane van Gisbergen reflects on big move to Trackhouse Racing following rookie Xfinity season

Shane van Gisbergen enjoyed a strong rookie full-time season in the Xfinity Series, driving the #97 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Over 33 races, the New Zealand native notched three victories, secured seven top-five finishes and earned three pole positions.

Following his move to Trakhouse Racing's Cup Series lineup, van Gisbergen reflected on his big move.

“This is what I have planned for and I am ready. I know there is a tough learning curve ahead, but the best way to learn is to go out and do it. I feel I have made progress running the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing and I can't thank everyone there enough. I look forward to the Cup Series. Those drivers and teams are the best in the world and it will be an honor to be part of their races.” he said

Meanwhile, the Cup Series will return for the Daytona 500 on February 16th at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the newest Trackhouse Racing driver live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

