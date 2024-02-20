Hendrick Motorsport stun at Daytona 500 as Chase Elliott wins stage 1 and all 4 cars finish in top 5

The first stage of the Daytona 500 was all Hendrick Motorsports as Chase Elliott raced to secure the stage.

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott won the first stage of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. Elliott's remarkable win was complemented by the stellar performance of his teammate, Kyle Larson, who secured the second position, ensuring a one-two finish for the Hendrick Motorsports camp.

The Hendrick duo spearheaded a convoy of six Chevrolet cars that surged towards the green-and-white checkered flag, heralding a resounding comeback for the Chevy contingent after Toyota and Ford had initially dominated the early phases of the race.

A pivotal moment occurred on Lap 5 when a crash involving Austin Dillon, Kaz Grala, Carson Hocevar and Harrison Burton reshaped the dynamics of the race, setting the stage for a flurry of strategic decisions.

Despite the chaos, Hendrick Motorsports remained unfazed, leveraging strategic pit stops to gain a competitive edge. While some drivers opted to stay out on the track, including Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell and Daniel Hemric, Hendrick Motorsports capitalized on its superior fuel efficiency, allowing Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to surge ahead and maintain their positions at the front of the pack.

Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports dominate Stage 1

With Elliott winning the first stage, Hendrick Motorsports continued its historic dominance on the track. Star driver Kyle Larson came in at second position at the end of stage one.

On the other hand, Alex Bowman, who comes on the back of an injury-ridden lackluster season, was fourth behind Ross Chastain. Meanwhile, 2023's championship 4 driver William Byron came in fifth.

Chevrolet drivers emerged as the undeniable victors of the opening segment, occupying the top six positions after executing flawless green-flag pit stops. Their coordinated efforts saw them consolidate their positions in the closing stages of Stage 1, successfully fending off a determined challenge from the Toyota contingent.