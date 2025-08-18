Hendrick Motorsports ace Jeff Gordon wishes William Byron after the latter clinched the NASCAR regular season championship

Hendrick Motorsports legend Jeff Gordon congratulated William Byron and the No. 24 team on clinching the NASCAR regular season championship. Gordon expressed his admiration for the team's growth and continuous improvement, and shared how inspiring it was to see their progress.At Richmond Raceway, Byron won the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title, taking an unassailable lead over his teammate Chase Elliott. This was his first regular-season title, and it gave him 15 bonus playoff points, which should come in handy during the playoffs.The regular-season title triumph is not only a testament to the work done by Byron in the last 12 months, but also gives him a major boost going into the NASCAR playoffs.Byron now has 32 playoff points between his two race victories earlier in the season in the Daytona 500 and Iowa Speedway (tied at the top with Denny Hamlin).Jeff Gordon hailed William Byron with a post on Instagram, writing:&quot;Congrats to @williambyron and the No. 24 team on the regular season championship! Love seeing this team grow and continue to get better.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2025, Jeff Gordon continues to be a key part of NASCAR as he is working as vice-chairman of Hendrick Motorsports. Though Gordon left active competition as a full-time racer in 2015, he still has a big influence on the sport at an executive level.Jeff Gordon argues for Chicago Street Race's irreplaceable value amid its uncertain futureWhile the Chicago street race is all set to lose its spot on the NASCAR calendar next season, Jeff Gordon has championed the importance of the event, emphasizing its unique role in NASCAR’s efforts to innovate and attract new fans.As the sport faces declining TV ratings and live attendance, the Grant Park event stands out with its city backdrop and ability to reach previously untapped audiences. Gordon believes that bringing NASCAR to major urban centers like Chicago, especially through unconventional formats such as street racing and stadium events, is essential for the sport’s growth and relevance.&quot;It does take me back to, you know, those mid-to-late ’90s, when NASCAR was growing to new markets and experiencing new fans coming to races by going to Indianapolis, Texas, Southern California and Kansas. That’s why Chicago is such an important market and a great market to be in. It’s extremely important for the sport to bring in new fans and continue to innovate,&quot; Jeff Gordon said (via Chicago Sun-Times).The inaugural Chicago Street Race in 2023 became a landmark moment, drawing a record 5.38 million TV viewers and encouraging 70 percent of ticket buyers, many of whom were attending their first NASCAR event, to engage with the sport.