Hendrick Motorsports announces major news for “real deal” William Byron’s NASCAR future

Star Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron has inked a four-year extension with the championship-winning organization and is set to drive the #24 Chevy through the 2029 season. Team owner Rick Hendrick described Byron as the "real deal", as the 27-year-old continues to add to the legacy of the iconic number, once associated with Jeff Gordon.

Ad

Byron previously signed a three-year contract extension in 2022, which was set to expire at the end of the ongoing season. Hendrick Motorsports has secured its future with the youngest driver in its star-studded driver lineup, early in the 2025 NASCAR silly season. The decision was obvious, given their recent success.

William Byron has risen to the occasion, winning marquee races for Hendrick Motorsports in recent years, including back-to-back Daytona 500s. Rick Hendrick described the 27-year-old as the real deal and highlighted his work ethic as the difference maker, along with his raw talent.

Ad

Trending

In a press release, the NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner said:

"William is the real deal. What makes him so special is that he combines natural ability with an unrivaled work ethic. You see it in the great ones – the drivers who could get by on talent alone but choose to outwork everyone anyway. That’s William. On top of it all, he’s a person of high character and embraces his role as a leader. We’re proud to have him in our lineup and look forward to many more wins together."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

William Byron, a native of Charlotte, North Carolina, famously began his racing career on a computer. He was signed by Hendrick Motorsports in 2016, at the age of 18. He won the Xfinity championship with JR Motorsports as a rookie and made his Cup debut in 2018, taking over the #24 Chevy from Chase Elliott.

Byron had to wait until 2020 for his first Cup Series victory, but since then, the floodgates have opened for him, averaging more than three victories in the Next Gen era. He trails only behind Kyle Larson (16) for race wins since 2022, winning 12 races.

Ad

William Byron aiming for bigger goals after contract extension

William Byron has two Daytona 500 victories at the age of 27, but is hungry for more success with Hendrick Motorsports, as he is yet to win a championship. Since joining forces with Rudy Fugle in 2021, Byron insists the #24 team has built a special bond and is excited to build on the success.

Expressing his gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick, Byron said in the press release:

Ad

"We’ve built something special with the No. 24 team. I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue working with amazing people at Hendrick Motorsports who believe in me, especially Mr. and Mrs. Hendrick. We’ve accomplished some great things that we’re really proud of, but we have even bigger goals ahead. I’m excited to go after them with this team and this organization."

Ad

According to Jayski.com, the rest of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers will be entering contract negotiations in the next couple of years. Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman's contracts extend through 2026, and Chase Elliott is set to drive the #9 Chevy through the 2027 season.

William Byron's contract extension comes ahead of his home race weekend at Charlotte, where he will be doing double duty in the Xfinity and the Cup Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dheeraj Angadi Dheeraj is an F1 and NASCAR journalist, and has already garnered over 4 million reads during his short stint for Sportskeeda. He is steadfast in being thorough in research, combing through social media for the latest developments and fan sentiments, and specializes in writing reader-friendly content.



He is a fan of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and roots for Kyle Larson in NASCAR. Dheeraj, who is a fan of McLaren among F1 constructors, would like to see the Buddh International Circuit return to the calendar.



In his free time, Dheeraj enjoys expanding his sports knowledge by watching and following football and basketball. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.