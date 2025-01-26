Hendrick Motorsports auctions memorabilia from Chase Elliott, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports, the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history, is auctioning off over 3,000 pieces of memorabilia ranging from a variety of different pieces of the team's racing history. The memorabilia stash includes items from current HMS driver Chase Elliott and retired HMS legends Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson.

HMS is partnering with Iron Horse Auction Co. to auction off the 3,000-plus pieces of racing memorabilia. Some of the items include race-used memorabilia, such as cars, equipment, chassis and transmission parts. Brayton Laster, a NASCAR driver, took to X to share photos of what he's found being offered at the auction. He wrote:

"Hendrick Motorsports Auction Update: For those that don't know, Hendrick Motorsports is auctioning off over 3,000 items from whole cars, sim rigs, transmissions, and more. With a couple days left, I went through and looked at all the cool stuff."

Laster wrote in another post that the "big ticket item" seems to be a "race ready" HMS car, titled the #659 Gen 6 chassis. The driver noted the current listing price is over $17,000.

"The big ticket item seems to be the very first listing. HMS #659 Gen 6 Chassis This is the closest thing to a race ready car on the auction, and is currently going for $17,750," Laster wrote.

Another item in the auction is a simulator pod made after Johnson's #48 machine, which is listed for $1,600. Other items include race-used gear from Elliott and Gordon like old racing tires, pieces of sheetmetal or body panels. The auction ends on January 27.

Hendrick Motorsports won 11 races in 2024

On the racetrack, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season was another successful one for Hendrick Motorsports. Among the team's four drivers, HMS won 11 races in 2024 and had each of their drivers race in the playoffs.

Kyle Larson led the charge with six wins, more than any other driver on the circuit. He won races at Las Vegas, Kansas, Sonoma, Indianapolis, Bristol and the Charlotte Roval, respectively. The driver of the #5 HMS machine couldn't make it to the championship race, however, as he was eliminated in the Round of 8.

William Byron, meanwhile, kicked off the season by winning the 2024 Daytona 500. He won two more races at Circuit of the Americas and Martinsville, respectively, and qualified for the Championship 4. Byron piloted the #24 HMS car to third place among the title contenders.

Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott both endured lengthy winless streaks in 2024. Elliott captured a win at Texas in his #9 machine, while Bowman snagged a victory at the Chicago street course in the #48 car. Elliott was eliminated in the Round of 8 of the playoffs while Bowman fell out in the Round of 12.

