Hendrick Motorsports dedicates Kyle Larson’s Indy 500 ride to remember late Jon Edwards with a special tribute: “This one’s for you”

Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) has dedicated Kyle Larson’s 2025 Indianapolis 500 entry to Jon Edwards with a special addition to the livery. Larson is set to make his second Indy 500 start this Memorial Day, ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series race Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

In a post on X, the team shared pictures of Larson's No. 17 HendrickCars.com IndyCar entry with a picture of Edwards on the side and wrote:

"New day, new opportunities await. This one’s for you Jon. 💙"

Edwards was a longtime publicist and communications director, who previously worked with former Cup champion and current HMS vice president Jeff Gordon. He passed away on April 10 at age 52.

Edwards played an important role in Larson’s career resurgence. After his suspension in early 2020, Edwards helped him through his comeback at HMS. That same season, Larson went on to claim his first Cup title with 10 wins and more than 2,500 laps led.

"We'll still be fast" - Kyle Larson after crash at Indy 500 practice session

Kyle Larson's 2025 Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 second attempt will likely be his last. He will only be the third driver, after Robby Gordon and Tony Stewart, to attempt The Double multiple times.

After completing at Indy, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will return to his No. 5 NASCAR Cup Series Chevy at Charlotte. Amazon Prime Video will serve as the sponsor for both of his races.

However, during Friday’s practice (May 16), Kyle Larson crashed into the Turn 3 and Turn 4 SAFER barriers at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after high winds and hot weather. His No. 17 IndyCar hit the wall twice but his team fixed the car, and Larson returned to the track to test it.

"I'm not too worried about it. I think we'll be fine. We'll adjust on it a little bit and track conditions will be better tomorrow. We'll still be fast," Kyle Larson said via IndyCar (00:50).

"I was kind of caught off guard a little bit there, but like I said I think we’ll be fine. I tend to get over things pretty quickly. I know I spun but my [car’s] balance felt pretty close to being good. Just work on it a little bit. We’ll be good tomorrow. The track will be cooler," he added.

Meanwhile, Larson skipped the All-Star Race practice in North Carolina. Justin Allgaier also replaced him for qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway and was placed 15th.

The heat races, whose results will set the field for the main race, are scheduled for Saturday (May 17). The All-Star race will see Cup drivers competing for the $1 million prize, starting from around 8 pm ET on Sunday, May 18.

