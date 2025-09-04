  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Hendrick Motorsports director explains how teams are using AI to benefit and get competitive edge in NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports director explains how teams are using AI to benefit and get competitive edge in NASCAR

By Zarec Sanchez
Modified Sep 04, 2025 22:21 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
The #5 Hendrick Motorsports pit crew during 2025 Brickyard 400 - Source: Imagn

Hendrick Motorsports Technical Director Tom Gray shared how the team incorporates AI into their race-weekend strategy. According to him, the technology plays a crucial role in pit stop calls, helping determine the best time to come in relative to competitors.

Ad

A well-timed pit stop can swing the momentum of a race in several ways. Fresh tires give drivers more grip, making it easier to overtake or defend the lead, while pitting at the right moment can also place them in clean air instead of stuck behind rivals. Clean air helps preserve tire life and car balance.

Speaking about using AI for their race strategies, Tom Gray said (via Kyle Dalton on X):

Ad
Trending
“How do they (crew chiefs) decide when to pit in the moment... like how do they decide based on when everybody else is pitting. When is the time to gain that track position, gain clean air... to be able to optimize their tires.” [0:26]

He added:

“Those are the types of things that I think we're using AI in that sense. To make the right decision at the right time.”
Ad
Ad

Since 2021, Hendrick Motorsports has fielded the same four-driver lineup of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron, and Alex Bowman. While the NASCAR team has remained a constant contender at the front of the field, its last championship came in Larson’s breakout 2021 season. Since then, the Cup Series crown has belonged to Team Penske.

Now, in a season where AI is increasingly shaping strategies across industries, Hendrick’s drivers are once again making noise—Byron, Larson, and Elliott all sit at the top of the standings, with Byron’s No. 24 team clinching the regular-season championship. All Hendrick drivers enter the playoffs with a shot at reclaiming the title, including Bowman, who secured a spot on points.

Ad

“They go and get it”: NASCAR Hall of Famer on Hendrick Motorsports following a disappointing race at Darlington

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. weighed in on Hendrick Motorsports’ sluggish showing in the opening playoff race at Darlington Raceway. He expressed confidence that team owner Rick Hendrick will ensure a strong rebound in the coming rounds.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr., who spent 10 seasons with HMS before retiring in 2017, said (via Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube):

“I don't expect to see that to happen next week. You know why? Rick Hendrick has a unique ability to call everybody in on the carpet and ask for things to get better, and they always get better.” [48:20]
“He just has a way of making everybody go grab a little bit more gear, go dig a little bit harder. When you think that there's nothing else to find, there's not another 2% or 5% to learn, they go and get it.” [50:03]

During the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, Chase Elliott led Hendrick Motorsports in 17th place, followed by Kyle Larson in 19th and William Byron in 21st. Alex Bowman, meanwhile, finished in 31st place, forcing him to settle with a 19-point deficit below the cutline.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Zarec Sanchez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications